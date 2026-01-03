Drake Maye Snubbed by Rob Gronkowski & Julian Edelman In Major Super Bowl Verdict by Patriots Legends

Essentials Inside The Story Patriots legends snub Drake Maye despite MVP-level season

FOX Sports panel backs Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence over Maye

Super Bowl legacy debate overshadows Maye’s historic Patriots turnaround

Drake Maye has been firmly in the MVP conversation all season, but that may not be enough to earn the favor of some NFL greats. When FOX Sports asked its experts – Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Charles Woodson about which quarterback deserves to win their first Super Bowl, fans took notice. New England Patriots supporters were left in shock as a couple of their franchise superstars decided to snub their very own QB1.

“I’ll say Caleb Williams. What a turnaround it has been in Chicago with head coach Ben Johnson,” Gronkowski said. “[Caleb] is just making crazy, insane throws and completing them as well.”

“Off of this year, gotta be Trevor Lawrence,” Edelman noted. “My guy is playing hot right now, has a really good defense. First overall pick.”

Lawrence and Williams rank fairly behind (7th and 8th, respectively) the first-placed Maye in the NFL QB rankings. Despite that, Rob and Julian have both made interesting points. Williams has led the Chicago Bears to the top of the NFC North with 3,730 yards, 25 passing, and 3 rushing touchdowns. On the other hand, Lawrence has been the linchpin with his 3,752 yards, 26 passing, and 9 rushing touchdowns for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are leading the AFC South.

That being said, Drake Maye has been considerably better than Williams and Lawerence, with over 4,000 yards and 30 passing touchdowns. Arguably, his only competitor in the MVP race has been Matthew Strafford, who also doesn’t have a Super Bowl ring.

These numbers have made the sophomore shot caller (Maye) a frontrunner in the MVP race. What makes the snub all the more interesting is that Maye’s Patriots have already clinched their division with an impressive 13-3 record as they look to secure the number one seed in the AFC.

While New England fans raise concerns about Gronkowski and Edelman’s quarterback choices, their QB1 remains laser-focused on bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Foxborough over any other personal accolade.

Drake Maye puts aside MVP dreams to clarify his intentions for a Super Bowl

After a disappointing 2024 season, which ended with a dismal 4-13 record, the New England Patriots were nowhere near Super Bowl contention at the start of this season. However, with Drake Maye leading the offense under the new head coach, Mike Vrabel, the Pats have had one of the biggest single-season turnarounds in the NFL.

With a stellar record and top-drawer stats, Drake Maye has been one of the MVP frontrunners this season. However, for the second-year quarterback, the Super Bowl remains the only goal in sight, as he asked about his MVP chances.

“The MVP is obviously one of the big accolades for this league,” Maye said, “It’s something that it’s an honor as a player to earn that award. I respect all the past MVPs. But I think at the end of the day, winning the Super Bowl is the biggest thing. That’s what you work toward, and that’s what this game’s about. I love winning, and personal accolades come with all that, but I’d rather win than win personal awards.”

Based on these comments, New England fans are in for a rollercoaster ride through this postseason as they have their first real chance to compete for a Lombardi Trophy for the first time since the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick era.

As the outside noise grows louder, Drake Maye has the chance to quiet everything where it matters most. With the Dolphins coming to Foxborough in Week 18, New England controls its own path. A win does not just secure playoff positioning, it sends a message that Maye’s rise is about banners, not ballots.