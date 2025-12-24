Patriots’ Drake Maye Vents Pro Bowl Frustration as Mike Vrabel Wishes For an Injury “Christmas Miracle”

Essentials Inside The Story Drake Maye unhappy as Patriots’ Pro Bowl snubs overshadow elite season

Only Maye, Gonzalez in the Pro Bowl roster despite New England’s 12–3 playoff push

Injuries mount as Spillane’s absence tests Patriots’ depth before playoffs

Two names on the Pro Bowl roster would be a proud accomplishment, but perhaps not for the Patriots. When this year’s Pro Bowl roster dropped this week, the New England Patriots got quarterback Drake Maye and cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Both deserving, but for a 12-3 team pushing towards a deep playoff run, that number feels insulting. Drake Maye certainly isn’t happy.

“It’s frustrating for me that guys that put in so much work to [have a] great season and they even have guys that are top of the business in their league, respected around the league and viewed that way [who weren’t recognized],” said Maye in a recent presser. “I can name numerous guys on our squad that I think were deserving.”

The second-year QB knows his teammates were snubbed, and the numbers back it up. Running back TreVeyon Henderson has 776 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs in year one with New England has 869 yards, 3 touchdowns. Linebacker Harold Landry III has terrorized QBs with 8.5 sacks. Nickel corner and punt returner Marcus Jones, amongst these, may be the biggest snub. The player has 60+ tackles this season. Yet, none of them has made the cut.

Last year’s Baltimore Ravens went 12-5 and sent nine players to the Pro Bowl games. The Pats are 12-3 with two games left and just got two selections. Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed the mood by revealing that some players are disappointed. He also noted they have alternates waiting in the wings.

For Drake Maye personally, it stings differently. He’s been in MVP conversations all season. His 70.9% completion rate leads the NFL and would crush Tom Brady’s franchise record of 68.9% from back in 2007. Maye’s already made his first Pro Bowl honor after being invited to play in the games for an injured Allen last year. That’s a good record for your first two years in the NFL. Only Andrew Luck, Russell Wilson, and Dan Marino have a better and perfect two selections in two years record. As Maye spoke about his own selection and the snubs, he added a layer to the player mentality by flipping the script back to his team.

“I don’t see frustration from the guy. I think that’s what’s the cool part,” he said. “Their focus on the games ahead and what we can do this season as a team… that’s what’s cool about this team and what makes me want to be that way as well.”

With two games left in the regular season, Maye’s putting the team first. But while Pro Bowl snubs bruise egos, injuries break rosters. As things stand, the Patriots are dealing with a critical one at linebacker.

Mike Vrabel’s grim Christmas wish

When reporters asked Mike Vrabel if veteran linebacker Robert Spillane would practice this week, the coach shook his head dejectedly.

“I don’t, unless we get a Christmas miracle,” Vrabel said, before referencing a disabled character from Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’. “Tiny Tim starts walking or something.”

Spillane’s last outing was Week 13 against the New York Giants. He was active only as an emergency option for Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills, but hasn’t seen any action owing to his left ankle injury, and it looks like his absence will continue to hurt the Patriots.

Buffalo ran all over New England’s defense without Spillane anchoring the middle. Jack Gibbens had stepped in as the next man up in weeks 15 and 16. He’s posted 19 combined tackles and a sack in relief duty. Solid production, but he’s no Spillane.

But it looks like that veteran presence in the huddle won’t be there against the New York Jets in Week 17 either. Gibbens will carry the load again, in what has been a steady season. 71 tackles in 15 games is quite the splash.

Before his team hit the practice field ahead of the Week 16 clash with the Ravens, there was a defining moment for Spillane’s mindset. While he stayed out of practice, he pulled fellow linebacker Jahlani Tavai aside and told him, “Lead them!”

So Spillane won’t be back unless we see something special. But Christmas miracles don’t happen often in the NFL. Heading into the playoffs without your defensive star would be the last thing on the coach’s mind as the Patriots gear up for a home and a road fixture, avoiding a matchup on Christmas Day itself.