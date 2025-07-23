Drake Maye Warned Against Training Camp Chaos After 2 Patriots WRs Ruled Out

The Patriots entered this offseason with everything a rebuilding team could want – the NFL’s fattest wallet and a pile of draft picks to surround Drake Maye with talent. They splashed cash on free agents and added fresh faces through the draft. But as training camp opens, big questions linger. Did they do enough to set up their young QB for success? With a new coaching staff and overhauled roster, this should be Maye’s chance to prove he’s the franchise guy.

But now, before the first practice even kicks off, trouble is brewing. Two key receivers—veterans expected to steady the offense—won’t be on the gridiron. Their absence throws the passing game into flux, forcing Drake Maye to adjust on the fly. The Patriots bet heavily on Maye’s potential. Now, with camp chaos looming, they’re about to find out if their supporting cast can support him. That brewing trouble has now erupted into full-blown concern as the Patriots’ receiving corps threatens to become Maye’s biggest obstacle rather than his supporting cast.

Nick Cattles’s breakdown on Locked On Patriots painted a concerning picture of Maye’s potential targets, spotlighting rookie Kyle Williams as a prime example of the uncertainty ahead. “Ben Solak wrote about Williams in the slot,” Cattles explained of the 5’11, 190-pound speedster. “There’s also the wrinkle of Williams… you guessed it, deserves some snaps in the slot.” That “wrinkle” sums up Maye’s challenge perfectly—a raw talent who might contribute, but shouldn’t be carrying an offense yet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Williams represents the unknown, Stefon Diggs was supposed to be Maye’s sure thing. The veteran’s presence at camp—just nine months removed from ACL surgery—offers hope, but also raises tough questions. Can a 31-year-old coming off a major injury truly be the stabilizing force this passing game needs? Cattles says, “Diggs will play some on the outside. Williams has to play. I don’t think some of the outside. I think Williams has to play the majority of his snaps on the outside.” Diggs’ three-year, $69 million deal suggests the Patriots believe so, but banking on him alone would be reckless.

AD

USA Today via Reuters Aug 03, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

As Cattles’ analysis shows, the supporting cast behind him looks more like a puzzle missing half its pieces than a proper NFL receiving corps. Perhaps most concerning is how this instability affects Maye’s ability to develop crucial chemistry with his targets. Instead of building rhythm with consistent starters, the rookie quarterback faces what Cattles described as a potential “slot by committee” approach that could leave him guessing about who will be where from one practice to the next.

And now, just as Maye needs all hands on deck, two more receivers have gone mysteriously missing from the equation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Drake Maye’s camp crisis deepens

The Patriots’ plan to ease their young QB into the NFL just hit a snag. Mack Hollins – signed this offseason to be their big-bodied X-receiver – landed on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury, leaving coaches scratching their heads and Maye without a key weapon. “Mack Hollins is going to start camp on the PUP,” Nick Cattles confirmed on Locked On Patriots. “He was brought in to be your big-bodied X… We don’t know what issue he’s dealing with physically. If he can’t get out there quickly, that’s an opportunity for [Kyle] Williams.” That last line sums up the problem.

Hollins wasn’t just a depth piece. After catching a career-high 5 TDs for Buffalo last season, the 6’4″ veteran was supposed to be Maye’s safety net – especially in the red zone. Now? The Patriots might be rushing a rookie into his role. Then there’s Jeremiah Webb, the 2024 fifth-round pick who flashed potential last preseason before fading into obscurity. While details are scarce, multiple beat reporters noted his absence from early camp sessions. For a team already thin on proven talent, losing both Hollins and Webb, however temporarily, forces brutal compromises.

This leaves Josh McDaniels holding the bag. As Cattles put it bluntly: “He’s got to scheme non-separators open from time to time. He has to find the right roles for each of these guys with this versatility. Find the roles for each and every dude.” Translation? New England’s OC must now:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Turn raw speedster Kyle Williams into an outside threat overnight.

Hope Stefon Diggs’s knee holds up as a full-time WR1.

Somehow, extract performance from backups like Kayshon Boutte.

For Drake Maye, this isn’t just inconvenient – it’s outright developmental sabotage. First, every day Hollins misses is another lost chance to build that crucial red-zone chemistry. Then there’s Webb – every rep he doesn’t take vanishes into thin air, robbing the Patriots of much-needed depth. Sure, the front office knew they were gambling at receiver, but nobody expected the house to win this fast. Now, with camp barely underway, they’re already two bullets short in a gunfight – and Maye’s the one left staring down the barrel.