Drake Maye & Wife Share Same Message for Each Other Amid Celebrations in Patriots QB’s Family

Drake Maye and his wife, Ann Michael Maye, have become a power couple in the NFL. From their heartfelt gesture to their commitment to the community, they continue to leave a positive impact on their fans. From high school sweethearts to embracing themselves as husband and wife, married this June, the couple’s connection has stayed strong since they started dating in 2015. And now, when Maye is heading into his second season in the NFL with the New England Patriots, with a winning mindset, “They want to win. That’s what fuels me most,” that same passion for excitement and companionship was evident off the field on Maye’s Instagram.

The couple first met at William A. Hough High School and continued on to pursue careers together at UNC, where Drake rose to fame as a known QB and Ann Michael studied business. Fast forward to the present, it is time for celebration in Maye’s family as his childhood sweetheart and now wife, Ann, turned 23 years old on Monday, August 11.

And, on her special day, the NFL QB could not hide his emotions. Taking to his official IG handle, he reflected his true feelings for his partner. Along with sharing a picture of their wedding moment, he dropped the perfect caption for his wifey while wishing her the happiest birthday. “Happy birthday to my better half, my best friend, and lucky enough to call you my wife❤️ I love you,” he wrote.

These words hit hard for Michael Maye. Without wasting time, she also took to sharing the same level of appreciation for her NFL hubby, who had a promising rookie season. “I love you!!!! Best husband ever,” she gushed over with love in the post comment section, adding multiple red heart emojis. It showcased the strong chemistry between the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drake Maye (@drake.maye)



However, this is not new for Maye’s fans. Since the couple exchanged their wedding vows on June 21, 2025, they continue to share sneak peeks of their newlywed life. From their mutual commitment to giving back to the community to their daily life update, the duo captivated many. Back in January, Maye made headlines for his most romantic beachside proposal to Ann in Mexico. “What a night! Cheers to forever🥂I love you!” This is what Maye mentioned while announcing his wedding news on IG.

After marriage, they both stole the limelight for their act of kindness. Drake-Ann donated all their wedding presents to shelters and charitable organizations in North Carolina. Maye’s pre-NFL pledge was met by this deed of charity, which includes giving winter clothes and shoes to underprivileged kids and families. And, for their unselfish deed, they both received admiration from NFL insiders and fans alike. Now, their loving gesture for each other has shown up amid celebration in their family.

Celebrations in Drake Maye’s family

On August 9, Drake Maye and his wife took a moment to share the glimpses of their ‘family affair.’ Taking to her official IG handle, Ann dropped multiple stunning pictures of her family moments. It was a wholesome moment for Drake and Ann as they relived their special moment again in another wedding in their family. It was Jacqueline Valdez and Lovie Woods’s wedding at Prairie Landing Golf Club on August 9, 2025.

Along with capturing the celebratory moments, her three-word adorable message went viral. “A family affair,” she wrote, adding heart emojis. In one of her IG stories, she also shared an appealing picture of the 5 beautiful ladies in Maye’s family. They all posed together in front of their dressed-up, colorful, and formal dresses.

Ann looked awesome, donning a beautiful blue dress. In one of the post pictures, the NFL QB’s wife was seen enjoying the family wedding with her friend. “Wedding weekend!” she mentioned in her post caption. The Mayes’ weekend celebrations were vividly depicted by the harmonious fusion of family time, breathtaking scenery, and graceful celebration. No doubt about it!