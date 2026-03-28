Drake Maye’s Protection Seemingly Becomes Patriots’ No.1 Priority As Mike Vrabel Works With Top OT Prospect

Essentials Inside The Story New England Patriots were exposed at the worst possible moment

Head coach Mike Vrabel is taking a hands-on approach

One rising prospect could become the key to fixing a problem that nearly cost the Patriots everything

One thing became clear at the Super Bowl: the New England Patriots had a significant problem in the front line. Although they had a very good 2025 season, which showed potential to make a title run, their offensive line failed them at the wrong time when they were most needed, and Drake Maye, their quarterback, was pressured almost entirely in the last game. The incident of that performance revealed a significant gap in protection. In response, New England moved to reinforce the interior line by bringing in guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, a former New York Jets first-round pick. The addition addressed an immediate need, but it wasn’t the end of their search.

The focus has now shifted once again, with the head coach, Mike Vrabel, continuing to look for another key piece to better protect his quarterback moving forward. For this, the coach went to Arizona on Friday, March 27.

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“#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel was at Arizona State’s Pro Day today, checking out 6’6”, 321-pound OL Max Iheanachor,” NFL insider Ari Meirov posted on X. “No other HC does it like this.”

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A video posted by Meirov showed Vrabel working closely with Iheanachor during drills at Arizona State’s pro day. Even though Vrabel retired from his 14-year NFL playing career in July of 2011, the former linebacker still enjoys getting involved in physical work on the field.

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On the other hand, Iheanachor, too, liked the experience and the chance to learn directly from him.

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“It was definitely fun,” Iheanachor told reporters after the workout. “He had some keys for me. It’s really a big blessing for me to learn from him and him being hands-on and telling me what I need to work on.”

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The Patriots hold the 31st overall pick, which may be too late to get one of the top players. However, with 11 total picks, they can still move up if they want to take an important player.

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The offensive line is still a big concern. The team improved slightly from 2024 to 2025, reducing sacks allowed from 52 to 48, but that is still not good enough. It got worse in the playoffs, where they allowed 21 sacks in four games, including six in the Super Bowl loss. This made things difficult for quarterback Drake Maye.

The defense also struggled, finishing the regular season with 35 sacks. According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the team may need to move up in the draft to get a strong pass rusher. However, if they stay where they are, they can still find a good offensive lineman late in the first round.

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“The Patriots could certainly target a top pass rusher, but picking so low, the defensive side of the draft will be pretty picked apart by the time they select,” La Canfora wrote. “Even if the Patriots do not move up, the back end of the first round is always ripe with offensive linemen with potential to start quickly as rookies.”

With the team needing help on the offensive line, Iheanachor looks like a good fit, especially after getting attention from Vrabel.

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Patriots look to strengthen offensive line with Max Iheanachor

Reportedly, the New England Patriots’ biggest needs in the 2026 NFL Draft are offensive line, edge rusher, and linebacker. They also want to improve their depth, especially at the center and guard positions, where top backup center Ben Brown plays.

The veteran offensive tackle, Morgan Moses, started in Super Bowl LX, but eventually lost 29-13 to the Seattle Seahawks. He started all 17 games last year.

Moses, now 35, is going into his 13th year in the league, and his age is becoming a concern. Vrabel has already hinted that Moses could have a reduced workload during training camp and practices to manage him better. That is where Max Iheanachor comes in.

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The Arizona State Sun Devils’ offensive tackle is one of the most interesting prospects in this class, showing strong performance on film along with impressive size and physical ability. He is projected to be a first-round pick, with NFL Draft analyst Eric Edholm placing him at No. 31 overall.

“Maybe this pick ends up as part of a trade package for A.J. Brown, but if not, I could see the Patriots wanting to find someone to groom as Morgan Moses’ replacement,” Edholm writes. “Iheanachor is a fascinating specimen whose best ball is ahead of him.”

After becoming a full-time starter in 2024, he played in all 14 games at Arizona State. In 2025, he was named second-team All-Big 12. Iheanachor has also helped his draft stock with strong play at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

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Overall, with the Patriots needing to improve their offensive line and look to the future, Iheanachor appears to be a good choice.