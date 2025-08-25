Drake Maye’s Weapon Issues Strong Message After Mike Vrabel Cuts Ties With Patriots Guard

The Patriots knew that surrounding QB Drake Maye with reliable weapons was the top priority this offseason. That’s why HC Mike Vrabel went after Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency. He also grabbed Kyle Williams in the draft and signed UDFA Efton Chism. Suddenly, New England had one of the most crowded wide receiver rooms in the league. With the roster cuts looming, Vrabel might be analyzing the performance of the second-year guys like Javon Baker. While at camp, the wide receiver had built a reputation as an explosive playmaker, but in the preseason, that progress stalled.

Javon had his last chance to impress during the preseason finale against the Giants, but he dropped both balls from QB Ben Wooldridge. That’s not the way you want to finish camp. Still, Baker showed value in other ways. On special teams, he delivered a solid block that caused a fumble for the Giants. That play reminded Mike Vrabel that he can contribute in the third phase of the game. But let’s be real – will the overall performance guarantee him a roster spot? In such an uncertain situation, one of Drake Maye’s solid weapons, Mack Hollins, just issued a strong message to his teammate.

On August 24, while speaking to the media, the veteran WR shared the advice he gave to Baker from his nine-year NFL journey. “It doesn’t matter how you stay on the bus – it just matters that you’re on the bus. Then you get opportunities if somebody were to get hurt or miss a game, and then you get to play offense like you want. Everyone wants to play offense, everyone wants to play defense, but there’s only so many spots. So if you can find a way to at least get a chance to get on that spot – take it every time,” said Hollins. His point? Special teams can keep Baker alive until an offensive opportunity opens up. And Hollins has a point.

The Patriots’ WR battle has been fierce. Stefon Diggs, Demario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and Kyle Williams are locks. That leaves a handful of names – Efton Chism, Javon Baker, Ja’Lynn Polk, Kayshon Boutte, and Kendrick Bourne – fighting for maybe two spots. It is interesting to note here that earlier this month, Baker actually ran with the starters. Then Patriots insider Andrew Callahan even noted, “This guy has had the highest of the highs among the receivers. He’s also had some pretty big lows. But the point is when it’s good, it’s good.” That inconsistency has been the story of his preseason.

However, recently, Mike Vrabel himself admitted he would judge Javon Baker’s entire work. “In Javon’s case, he’s a wide receiver, but I think the more that he does on special teams, the better that he’s gotten,” Vrabel told reporters. So, Baker’s versatility could tip the balance in his favor. But here’s the twist: Could the Patriots trade Baker instead of cutting him?

Vrabel might look to move him for value before the season starts. After all, why lose a fourth-round pick for nothing? With so many receivers battling for limited slots, something has to give. But while Baker’s status hangs in the balance, Vrabel made a different roster decision that raised eyebrows.

Mike Vrabel cuts ties with another player before the roster-cut deadline

“There’s a lot more than [three or four roster spots] that are available, and a lot of things will change between now and the regular season.” That’s what Mike Vrabel had said before the Patriots wrapped up their preseason. And he’s been staying the course with those words. While most teams wait until the final day, Vrabel clearly prefers to act fast when cutting down the Patriots’ roster to 53 names. On August 22, he announced that the Patriots are already set to cut ties with 14 players. And now, Vrabel has just decided to part ways with another player from those remaining.

On August 24, the Patriots waived guard Layden Robinson with an injury designation before the league-wide cut deadline. Robinson, a 2024 NFL Draft pick, played 33 offensive snaps this preseason. He also logged 11 on special teams. Though he looked like a long-term piece for the O-line around Drake Maye, the change in the team’s coaching scenario led the Pats to cut ties now.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss just reported that Robinson “fit the prior scheme more so than the current scheme.” It’s worth remembering that former Pats’ HC Jerod Mayo, not Mike Vrabel, drafted Robinson. With the coaching change, it’s no shock to see different evaluations. Besides, while he has been a strong run blocker, Robinson also struggled in pass protection. His grades backed that up – 41.9 in pass blocking and 46.5 in run blocking. Under Vrabel’s system, average simply isn’t good enough. As a result, Robinson may now land elsewhere because size and athleticism still matter. But if no team claims him, though, he’ll revert to injured reserve in New England.