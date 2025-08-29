Drake Maye’s Wife Can’t Rest Easy After Mike Vrabel’s QB Move Before Season

In June 2025, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye married Ann Michael Maye after nine years of dating. It’s evident from Ann’s Instagram grid that she has been a constant source of support for Maye, even at the lowest points of his career. For instance, after the Patriots’ 13-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in preseason week 2 back in August 2024, Ann shared a photo of her and Maye on the field, writing, “Just the beginning.” Fast forward to now, as Maye gears up for his 2nd year as the Pats’ QB1, Ann is already hyping him up.

On August 28, Ann shared an Instagram post from the Patriots’ official account on her story. The post featured some of the Patriots posing in the team’s new jersey, with the caption: “Storm Blue.” Sharing the first photo from the post, which featured Maye, Ann wrote, “10 days away!!!” The excitement in Ann’s story was pretty obvious and suggested she expects as much from Maye as new Patriots HC Mike Vrabel does.

Speaking of Maye on The Greg Hill Show earlier this month, Vrabel said, “The expectation is that he’s leading this football team… And that he can’t take days off… I mean, sometimes the performance isn’t going to be extraordinary, but the leadership and the demeanor has to be.” And it’s safe to say that Maye has already made it to the new HC’s List of Favorites.

Sure, he threw for a dropped interception during the week 2 preseason game against the Vikings. But the vision to attempt the pass stood out. Maye threw high to wide receiver DeMario Douglas in the Patriots’ first offensive drive. The ball bounced off Douglas’ hands directly to Vikings safety Tavierre Thomas, who couldn’t make the interception. Maye finished the game with 4 passes completed out of 7 attempts over 46 yards.

But talking about that particular ‘miss’ moment from the game, Vrabel didn’t go easy. He held Drake accountable, “I think that we have to be able to connect on passes like the one to Pop (Douglas), making sure that both the receiver and the quarterback are on the same page and that the ball placement is where it needs to be.” And that’s a bare minimum for the #10 if he wants become a leader, like his coach thinks he can be.

When asked about his nervousness about starting Week 1 during a recent post-practice interview session with the media, Maye said, “Not really nervous, just jitters getting out there. Once you get going in the game, I feel good. From here, just getting ready with the new guys… Building chemistry with them… But other than that, I wouldn’t say nervous; I think just more excited and anxious.” Building team chemistry seems to be a big concern right now, especially because Vrabel just had quarterback Tommy DeVito and cornerback Charles Woods join the pack.

Drake Maye & Co. welcomed Tommy DeVito and Charles Woods off waivers

Having drafted Jaxson Dart and acquired veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston earlier this year, the New York Giants waived the fourth quarterback in their depth chart, i.e., Tommy DeVito, on Tuesday, August 26. However, the Patriots have been eyeing DeVito since 2023, back when the quarterback chose the Giants’ practice squad over the Patriots’ as an undrafted free agent.

Fast forward to now, Tommy ‘Cutlets’ impressed New England yet again. In the preseason finale, on August 22, the Giants secured a 42-10 win against the Patriots. But DeVito was the architect. He entered the game in the second half and finished with 17 completions on 20 attempts for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Still, his performance couldn’t change his fate with the Big Blue. But that’s when the Pats came knocking and claimed him off waivers.

Meanwhile, this wasn’t the only addition; former LA Rams CB Charles Woods was also claimed off waivers on the same day as DeVito. The Rams chose to release Woods after he played 12 NFL games for the team and completed only one defensive tackle and one special teams tackle over his one-season stint. Shortly before being released, Woods was moved from the Rams’ 53-man roster to the practice squad. However, as it’s now the case, one team’s trash is another team’s treasure in the NFL.

So, this only shows how the rebuild is shaping up in Foxborough under Mike Vrabel. He wants the depth to be there for a strong postseason run. No excuses, just getting the work done.