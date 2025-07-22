Drake Maye’s Wife Makes Clear Statement on Marriage with Patriots QB Before Training Camp Resumes

Drake Maye’s rise as the New England Patriots‘ first-choice quarterback comes with sky-high expectations. But he isn’t navigating it alone. At the heart of his journey stands Ann Hudson, the woman who’s been by his side since their college days at Chapel Hill. Maye will be working to lead New England out of its recent years’ slump (7–10 last season) and into playoff contention. Those inside the team already credit him for bringing calm, focus, and leadership to the huddle. But beyond the playbook and pressure, his steady support system may be what transforms promise into something remarkable.

Over the past year, Drake Maye has achieved major milestones. Earning his first Pro Bowl nod, locking down the Patriots’ starting QB role, and most importantly, marrying his longtime girlfriend, Ann. From cheering him on during his Pro Bowl appearance in Orlando to celebrating his first touchdown at Gillette Stadium, Ann has been a constant, supportive presence by his side. The couple tied the knot on June 21, 2025, in the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Now, one month in, Ann just made a statement to express how much that first month has meant to her.

Drake Maye started dating Ann back in 2015 at the University of North Carolina. They met during a media studies class in their freshman year. Their friendship quickly turned into a romance that was easy to spot. Drake often gave a shoutout to her after games, and Ann shared their game-day rituals on TikTok. After years together, their engagement on a breezy Cape Cod pier led naturally to their summer wedding.

Just a week after their wedding last month, Ann had celebrated their first milestone as husband and wife with an Instagram post captioned, “1 week married to you calls for a little glimpse of the most special day ❤️ I love you!” Now that one week has turned into one month and Ann returned to social media again to announce another milestone in her married life. In a new post, she wrote, “One month being married to you and it’s been the best month ever!! I love you more everyday and can’t wait for many, many more months together😆❤️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ann Michael Maye (@annmichaelhmaye)

Ann’s post included a series of wedding photos that perfectly captured their wedding bliss. In the first image, Drake and Ann stand hand-in-hand by a lake, wearing their wedding outfits and smiling brightly. The second shows their first dance under a glowing tent, surrounded by loved ones. Another image features the couple posing with a guest, followed by a romantic outdoor shot where Drake wraps his arm around Ann. The final photo offers a relaxed moment by the water, with Drake dressed casually and Ann leaning into him, both smiling warmly.

Ann’s statement with this post echoed the emotions seen in each image – love, gratitude, and excitement for the future. On the football front, expectations for Maye continue to climb. But past all that pressure, Ann stands as a reminder of the strong support system for Drake Maye. Now, as he heads into the Patriots’ training camp, Maye might need that constant assuring presence more than ever.

Drake Maye’s role in the Patriots’ camp this season

The young quarterback enters his second training camp with everything on the line, carrying the weight of the Patriots’ playoff hopes on his shoulders. When camp opens on Tuesday, July 22, all eyes will turn to Drake Maye’s development, which now tops New England’s list of priorities. This season is no longer about glimpses of potential – it’s about delivering consistent, tangible results.

On the July 4 episode of NESN’s Foxboro Rush podcast, former Patriots coordinator Bill O’Brien emphasized the demanding nature of New England’s new offense. With Josh McDaniels back as offensive coordinator, the Patriots are putting their quarterback, Drake Maye, at the center of everything. “The quarterback in this system is basically an offensive coordinator on the field,” O’Brien explained. Maye isn’t just learning plays. He’s already helping others digest the playbook and taking on advanced responsibilities during install sessions.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 25, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) stands in the bench area during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots selected Drake Maye third overall, not just to fill a role, but to redefine the franchise. After four unstable years since Tom Brady‘s departure, the organization wasn’t interested in mediocrity. They wanted a true cornerstone. However, the rookie quarterback brought in to replace Brady started with a rocky 3-9 record in his first season. Even last year, Maye recorded 14 turnover-worthy plays in 10 starts, struggled with a 58.4% completion rate on intermediate throws, and threw four interceptions during a single OTA session. But he has shown enough raw potential to keep fans optimistic. McDaniels even admitted being “smitten by the young man in terms of just his personality.”

However, pressure is building within the team too. Head coach Mike Vrabel, known for his defensive mindset, now faces mounting calls to tailor the playbook to fit Maye’s strengths. In a recent episode of the Locked On Patriots podcast, analyst Nick Cattles added his two cents as he said, “We talk about guys that might decline in 2025, but what we don’t spend a lot of time on is discussing guys that could plateau. They might not get better, but they might not get worse. They just kind of float along the season.” The urgency is real. While many factors impact a playoff run, Maye’s growth remains the most important.

Moreover, Drake Maye needs to establish trust with younger receivers, especially in high-pressure situations. Training camp is crucial for building that chemistry. He has the tools; now he must deliver consistent results when it matters most. Still, with the unwavering support of his wife and the weight of a franchise on his shoulders, the young quarterback has both the challenge and the chance to rise.