Patriots’ Dual Flaws Sharply Criticized as Pressure Builds on Mike Vrabel With Legacy Talk

Essentials Inside The Story The Patriots' playoff ticket comes with a warning label

A tough wild-card matchup threatens to test parts of New England's game that haven't been truly exposed yet

For Mike Vrabel, the postseason may decide how this breakthrough season is remembered

For the New England Patriots, the prize for clinching a playoff spot isn’t a celebration; it’s a harsh spotlight on two critical flaws that could derail their season. The Patriots are coming off a solid Week 18 win to meet the Los Angeles Chargers in ‌a crucial wild-card game. With the playoff pressure creeping in, analysts from NBC Sports broke down two weaknesses that could not only swing the momentum against the Patriots next week but also threaten to define Mike Vrabel’s coaching legacy before it truly begins.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The assessment came during the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast. Journalists Phil Perry and Tom Curran took a hard look at New England’s chances against the Chargers and exposed two major cracks. First off, Curran highlighted that the Patriots have a weaker defense than the Chargers.

“The Chargers have one of the better defenses in the league, are fairly significantly above average, a better defense than the Patriots have put out there,” he said. “Additionally, too, if their [Chargers] running game hasn’t been effective, that’s probably because it’s against some teams who are prolific at stopping the run. I don’t think the Patriots are that team anymore.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Los Angeles ranks fifth overall, allowing just 285.2 yards per game. The figures put them two places above Mike Vrabel’s unit, which allows 295.2 yards per game. While Perry echoed this shortcoming, he couldn’t help but draw attention to the team’s defensive front, which is short on elite one-on-one pass rushers.

“They have not been great at stopping the run over the course of the last two months,” he added. “If the Chargers are looking at themselves and saying, how do we hide this weak link in our football chain here? It’s to go against a team that’s not all that impressive upfront defensively.”

Statistically, the Patriots allow 101.7 rushing yards and showed promise in their most recent outing. They held Miami to just 63 rushing yards and no touchdowns. It’s the exact momentum they would like to bring into their next game. From here, the stakes both on and off the field are going to hit the roof, and legacy talks will be harder to ignore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Vrabel faces legacy pressure ahead of playoffs

The Patriots caught everyone off guard this season with their tremendous run. Dominantly, Mike Vrabel’s team secured fourteen wins and earned its first divisional crown since 2019. Young QB Drake Maye has been at the heart of it all, putting up MVP-level numbers. However, the actual test hasn’t even begun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at New York Jets Dec 28, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20251228_ajw_jo9_027

Beyond records and their glory, what will shape New England’s legacy is its performance in the postseason. In Curran’s view, regular seasons build resumes, but playoff success creates legacies. He backed his point by highlighting how winning championships put Bill Russell above Wilt Chamberlain.

“Unfortunately for the Patriots, the playoffs are the final exam, and it counts more than 50 percent of their grade,” he added. “Win some in this postseason, and the legacy building begins. Lose fast, and you were a nice little story and off you go into the offseason…”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Perry agreed that the Patriots have already left their mark with their accomplishments. He believes the team is on the right track, especially with their head coach and young quarterback. At the same time, he can’t shake off Curran’s concerns.

“But if they don’t win one in the postseason, it will change our collective memory of this team,” he said.

There’s no denying that Mike Vrabel’s team has built something special. But only playoff wins may play a bigger role in turning this breakout season into a lasting legacy.