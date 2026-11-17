Netflix announced a new documentary titled “Untold: One Giant Upset” on Nov. 16, focused on the New York Giants’ historic Super Bowl XLII win over the New England Patriots, who went undefeated the entire 2007 season.

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Netflix advertised the documentary, which will premiere on Dec. 21, via an Instagram post, calling it the “greatest upset in Super Bowl history”, with it set to feature Eli Manning, Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, Tom Coughlin, Justin Tuck, David Tyree, Antonio Pierce, Plaxico Burress, and Steve Spagnuolo. The image featured Strahan in the foreground, while a number of Patriots and Giants players appeared in a mid-game still in the upper half, including Tom Brady, who was being tackled by Justin Tuck.

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But what caught fans’ eyes was a comment from the seven-time Super Bowl winner himself. As the Patriots’ starting quarterback, Brady was the one leading the offense. So, when their pristine 18-0 ended with a 17-14 loss to NFC’s 5-seed team who they had already defeated that season, it was a moment of bitter humiliation for him.

“Enough already 😅😅😅,” Brady commented under the post.

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Brady has stated multiple times in the past that the Feb. 2008 Super Bowl was one of the most brutal moments of his decades-long career, including during a Fox Sports interview with Strahan back in 2013.

“The hardest loss, I would say, is when we lost to [Giants] in ’07. That was just like, whether that will ever be duplicated again, I don’t know. But the stars aligned for us on that year,” Brady told Strahan. “And then, the way we were winning those games was incredible. Blowing good teams out. We beat [the Giants], [they] played a great game. We beat the Super Bowl champs.”

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In an episode of the docu-series “The Dynasty: New England Patriots,” Brady admitted that the upset had left him, his teammates, and his coaches crushed, even leading to him suffering sleepless nights. Patriots owner Robert Kraft also recalled the scene inside the team’s locker room after the game, with players throwing up and sobbing on the ground. So it is understandable that having multiple other Super Bowl wins under his belt did not soothe the sting left by that one defeat, making it a less-than-pleasant experience for Brady.

During Super Bowl XLII, the Giants’ defensive line, led by Strahan and Osi Umenyiora, took every opportunity to harass Brady and hinder his momentum. The former defensive end, who had been studying Brady’s cadence for a week leading up to the game, figured out his cues, and the Giants managed to sack him five times. They also limited his production to one touchdown, allowing him to complete just 29 out of 48 passes for 266 yards.

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But the Giants’ greatest moment came during their final offensive drive late in the fourth quarter, with 2:39 left on the clock. Trailing 10-14, the Giants took over at their 17-yard line, with running back Brandon Jacobs converting a crucial fourth-and-one play to keep the drive alive.

Despite heavy pressure from Patriots defenders on third-and-five, quarterback Eli Manning broke free, scrambled, and launched a deep pass downfield to wide receiver David Tyree. Tyree leaped and secured a 32-yard reception with the famous “helmet catch”, allowing Manning to connect with wide receiver Steve Smith for another first-down conversion on third-and-11. Manning finally threw the game-winning 13-yard touchdown to WR Plaxico Burress with 39 seconds left on the clock.

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The Patriots’ final drive fell apart in just four plays. Brady threw a deep incomplete pass down the field, got sacked on the next play, and two more incomplete passes sealed their fate in the legendary upset.