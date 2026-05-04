ESPN’s NBA Show Mocks Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini Controversy On-Air After Boston Celtics’ Loss

Even though the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini controversy has dominated this offseason, ESPN largely avoided addressing it. That changed slightly when Vrabel told ESPN he would skip the third day of the draft to attend counseling. Most in the NFL media have otherwise refused to delve into this situation unless absolutely required. But those covering the NBA seem to have more leeway.

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Inside the NBA, now in its first year under ESPN, regularly creates “gone fishing” graphics to poke fun at NBA teams eliminated from the playoffs. So, on Saturday night, when the Boston Celtics lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 100-109 in the NBA playoffs, fans expected the usual segment. But this time, the graphic surprised viewers. It featured Mike Vrabel and Russini alongside Celtics stars like Bill Simmons, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown.

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This graphic also tends to include notable figures tied to the city. For this one, Boston celebrities such as Ben Affleck, John Krasinski, Matt Damon, and Mark Wahlberg were also put on this fishing boat. But the show’s crew compromised Vrabel and Russini even more than they already are by making them pose like Jack and Rose from Titanic. The reason they are there in the first place is that they are both Celtics fans.

While the other celebrities (not including the Celtics, of course) are in a relatively comfortable position in life, Vrabel and Russini are not. The New England Patriots head coach’s entire offseason has been marred by this controversy, while Russini resigned from The Athletic. To make matters worse, a second set of photos from 2020 was released in late April, weeks after the first one. The two have maintained that they were never involved together, and Vrabel also called such a suggestion “laughable.”

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This was a very bold move from Inside the NBA, especially because of how the media is handling it. But the hosts themselves had to restrain themselves quite a bit when the graphic came up.

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Inside the NBA’s crew tiptoes around the Vrabel-Russini graphics

Reporters who have added their take on this situation have seen repercussions. USA Today fired Crissy Froyd for posting a supportive message she sent to Russini. And with Inside the NBA now being ESPN property, the crew wasn’t feeling that free to speak up on the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini controversy.

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The crew, consisting of Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal, is known for unfiltered commentary. But this time, they hesitated when Vrabel and Russini’s faces appeared in the graphics.

“You guys are…” Barkley said while looking at the graphic.

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“Our buddy Bill Simmons is in there, John Krasinski, Mark Wahlberg,” Johnson chimed in.

“Who are the two people at the front?” Smith asked while addressing his colleagues. “I don’t know them.”

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“Stop it,” Barkley immediately replied, dodging the trap laid by Smith. “Stop it.”

“Ben Affleck and Matt Damon on there, Tatum and Brown,” Johnson concluded. “That’s all I see on that boat. I don’t see anything else.”

Russini, notably, worked at ESPN before joining The Athletic in 2023. ESPN has not confirmed whether it is reviewing her past reporting from her time covering the Tennessee Titans during Vrabel’s tenure from 2018 to 2023. And after leaving The Athletic, Russini is yet to land another reporting gig, but has stayed out of the public eye.

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But did this joke at Vrabel and Russini land ESPN in hot water? We’ll have to wait and watch.