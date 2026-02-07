Patriots Establish Contact With Bill Belichick & Andy Reid Hours Before Super Bowl LX Amid Mike Vrabel’s Dilemma

Essentials Inside The Story Vrabel leans on legendary mentors while chasing first Super Bowl as head coach

Hours before his first Super Bowl as a head coach, Mike Vrabel made two of the most important calls of his career, and neither was to a player on his roster. The New England Patriots HC is pulling out all the stops to bring back the Lombardi Trophy. It seems that despite missing out on the HOF induction, his former linebacker still very much looks up to the former HC.

“While Belichick didn’t get football’s ultimate honor, he is helping the 2025 Coach of the Year,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported. “New England’s Vrabel reached out to Belichick and fellow Super Bowl-winning coach Andy Reid, tapping into their experience as he gets ready for the big game. Vrabel, of course, has been to the Super Bowl four times as a player, but never as a head coach.”

Both these legendary coaches have been mentors to Vrabel throughout his NFL journey. Before being a head coach, Mike Vrabel was a talented linebacker and played for Belichick’s Patriots from 2001 to 2008 while winning three Super Bowls. Looking back at his successful tenure in New England, Mike Vrabel was nothing but appreciative of Belichick.

“I appreciated my time with Bill, enjoyed it, enjoyed every second, eight years with Bill,” Vrabel said.

Subsequently, as his time in Foxborough ended, Mike Vrabel was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009 (though Reid hadn’t joined yet). Later in life, though, Vrabel developed a relationship with Reid and made a heartwarming comment, as per Sports Illustrated.

“Some people say call me whenever,” Vrabel said. “I can only tell that when Andy said that, he meant it. I’ve called him about things that don’t relate to football but relate to this profession…about preparing for interviews and getting ready for this opportunity. I’m thankful that I would consider him a friend.”

The AP Coach of the Year has been the focal point of the Pats’ incredible turnaround from a 14-loss season to a 14-3 record while bringing home the divisional and conference titles. After interactions with coaching legends like Andy Reid and Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel should feel confident in his first Super Bowl appearance as a head coach.

But looking forward to the next season, after the Big Game, Vrabel could also use this information to understand how he can improve his current roster and remain a title contender.

Mike Vrabel’s Patriots hope to compete after Super Bowl LX

While the upcoming Super Bowl matchup remains the biggest concern for Mike Vrabel, the New England Patriots will have an extremely short window before he and the front office will have to make important roster decisions before the next season.

With that said, Musketfire.com has listed three current starters who could be playing their last game for the Patriots.

The list includes tight end Hunter Henry, wideout Stefon Diggs, and defensive tackle Christian Barmore. All three players have put up solid numbers throughout the season, but factors like age, contract situations, and other off-field issues could force New England to move on from these stars ahead of the 2026 season.

As Vrabel prepares for his first Super Bowl as head coach with guidance from mentors Belichick and Reid, the Patriots stand on the brink of glory against Seattle. Win or lose, difficult roster decisions loom immediately after the championship game that could reshape New England’s chances of sustaining its remarkable turnaround.