“Every Time I Gotta Cuss at Him”: Mike Vrabel Reveals Struggle to Control Anger at NFL Refs After $250K Fine

Mike Vrabel is not the only NFL head coach who has had trouble keeping his emotions in check around officials. The New England Patriots coach, Philadelphia Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, and New York Jets’ Aaron Glenn have all reportedly been hit with $250,000 fines for their conduct toward referees. But Vrabel has found a new way to handle his frustration.

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On Monday, Vrabel was asked whether the hefty fine would change how he interacts with officials. His response was sarcastic, but it also showed how conscious he has become of his sideline language.

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“No, I just tell them everything is a great call. Great call,” Vrabel said on The Greg Hill Show. “I go, ‘Man, I thought you were gonna miss that one, but you nailed it. You nailed it.’ Every time I gotta cuss at him, I’m like, Christmas. We got Christmas.”

His comments offered a humorous glimpse into how the potential financial penalty is affecting his approach. However, Vrabel refused to confirm any details about the fine when asked how the NFL had explained it to him.

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“I don’t have any comment. Those things are supposed to be held in strict confidence. Confidentiality, so I’m not going to comment. Again, I’m not going to comment. I can’t. Not supposed to,” he said during his Monday presser. “I can’t comment. I think it’s best just to talk to the lead. They seem to have plenty to say already about it.”

The penalties might ultimately be dropped if the coaches exhibit good behavior, as Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that the fines are currently being held in abeyance.

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The NFL has not publicly explained what led to each fine. That leaves questions about whether Vrabel was penalized for separate incidents or repeated behavior over time.

After New England’s 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears, Vrabel was asked about the fine but declined to go into detail. He did admit that things were not going well between him and the league’s officiating department.

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“I’m not in very good favor with the officiating department, so I probably shouldn’t say anything,” he said before leaving the podium.

During the Patriots’ Week 4 win over the Buffalo Bills, Vrabel received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after objecting to a defensive holding call against cornerback Marcus Jones. The coach later admitted that he had used profanity while arguing with the official, but felt the reaction was excessive.

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“I’ve said that 87 times since I’ve been a head coach,” Vrabel said afterward. “It was nothing derogatory. You’d have to ask him. I think he was a little sensitive.”

He also acknowledged that he probably should not have sworn and said he had apologized to the official.

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The NFL’s broader push for better conduct comes amid heightened scrutiny of interactions between coaches, players, and referees. Officials have also faced disciplinary action this season following incidents involving their behavior toward players.

For Vrabel, the challenge now is to keep his competitive fire without giving the league another reason to act. His “great call” routine may have been delivered with a wink, but with $250,000 potentially at stake, the Patriots coach has a clear reason to think twice before letting his anger take over.