Ex-Patriots QB Points to the Real Reason Belichick Protégé Josh McDaniels Keeps Failing as Head Coach

The New England Patriots have emerged as one of the best teams in the league with their dominant 11-2 record. The biggest factor behind this historic season has been the Drake Maye-led offense, coached by Josh McDaniels, the team’s offensive coordinator. However, this hasn’t always been the case, as McDaniels has had some rough outings as a head coach throughout his career—something the 49-year-old has often been criticized for, especially given his role on the Bill Belichick coaching tree.

Addressing why Josh McDaniels has struggled as a head coach, former Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel issued an explanation citing the organizational dysfunction and external issues he dealt with during his stints calling the shots with the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I think they started out six or seven, and O, and then it was just a steady, steady skid,” Cassel said about McDaniels’ time at Denver during his December 11 appearance on the Centered On Buffalo Podcast. “They then struggled the next year, and then before you know it, there’s a little scandal here, there, and then gets fired.”

As affirmed by Cassel, McDaniels started his first season 6-0 and immediately suffered four straight losses and finished the year 8-8, missing the playoffs. He then went on to have another disappointing season and was fired after a 3-9 record. McDaniels also faced a $50,000 fine for failing to report that a video director he hired had illegally taped a San Francisco 49ers walkthrough practice. His failure to report the incident was a major factor in his firing.

Imago Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Similarly, during his time as the Las Vegas head coach, Josh McDaniels had a turbulent experience with veteran quarterback Derek Carr being shut down in favor of Jimmy Garoppolo, who went on to lead the league in interceptions. Soon, midway through his two-year stint, which resulted in a 9-16 record, McDaniels was sacked.

” I didn’t really understand the one with the Raiders, especially because of the commitment that ownership had at the time, saying, ‘Hey, look, we’re going to give you time to develop this roster to bring in your guys and at the same time it’s not going to be a short-term deal, and ultimately it was a fractured locker room.’ A lot of people had opinions, and the organization moved swiftly,” Cassel added.

These times have affected his credibility as a head coach, but his recent opportunity with the Patriots has helped shift the narrative, especially based on Josh McDaniels’ recent comments about his future with the franchise.

McDaniels’ recent comments address his future in New England

Under OC Josh McDaniels, the New England Patriots offense has been one of the best in the NFL this season, ranking 10th in points per game (24.2), eighth in yards (362.6), and seventh in EPA per play (0.107). However, there have been concerns that McDaniels could soon be out of New England after such a dramatic and successful turnaround.

Addressing these speculations, McDaniels, on The Schrager Hour with ESPN’s Peter Schrager, put the minds of Patriots fans at ease.

“It was cool [meeting with Robert Kraft for a third stint]. It was kind of like, ‘Why do I keep leaving?’ My best memories certainly in pro football have all occurred here, and I don’t think that’s a secret to anybody,” McDaniels said on December 10. “A lot of people since I’ve been back have been incredible, and I look forward to continuing to build this thing here with Vrabes.”

Now that these rumors have been officially shut down by their source, Patriots fans will hope that their team maintains this 10-game winning streak against the Buffalo Bills after Vrabel’s warning and goes on to make a deep run in the playoffs.