Ex-Ravens Star Urges Stefon Diggs to Consider Lamar Jackson Team Up Following Patriots Release

Essentials Inside The Story Stefon Diggs is expected to become a free agent when the new league year begins.

A former Ravens star shared a message for the veteran receiver on social media.

Questions are already growing about where Diggs could land next.

Stefon Diggs is about to become one of the hottest names in free agency, and a compelling pitch from a Baltimore legend is already pointing him toward a partnership with Lamar Jackson. With the New England Patriots expected to release the veteran receiver at the start of the new league year, speculation about his next destination is already heating up. One former Ravens star has even taken to social media to encourage Diggs to consider a homecoming to Maryland.

“Time to come on home.” Torrey Smith posted on X, “Either side of the Beltway works.”

While it’s not completely clear which team Smith meant, the reference to the “Beltway” is often used locally to describe the teams in that corridor, the Ravens on the Baltimore side and the Washington Commanders on the Washington, D.C. side.

Smith played the first four years of his career in Baltimore, so it makes sense that he would call it “home.” Diggs also has ties to the state of Maryland, making a potential homecoming even more compelling.

That said, Baltimore could certainly be a logical possibility for Diggs. The Ravens have struggled to provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with reliable receiving support, according to a CBS Sports report.

Lamar Jackson finished the season with a 6-7 record, making 13 starts, but saw his pass completion percentage drop from 66.7 in the previous season to 63.6 this season, which is surprising for a two-time NFL MVP.

While Ravens WR Zay Flowers had an impressive year, the Ravens may still want another proven receiver in the lineup. Last season, Flowers posted career-high numbers, finishing with 86 receptions for more than 1,200 yards and five touchdowns. Diggs also remained productive in New England, recording 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

Notably, Baltimore isn’t the only potential option.

According to ESPN’s Fowler, the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans could also emerge as suitors.

“He has played well with young quarterbacks in back-to-back years in Houston and New England, so perhaps joining the New York Giants with Jaxson Dart or the Tennessee Titans with Cam Ward would make sense.”

Wherever Diggs lands, his experience and playmaking ability could be valuable for a team looking to help their quarterback reach his full potential.

Patriots face roster questions after Diggs’ departure

Despite Diggs’ production, the Patriots’ decision was purely financial. In March 2025, the Patriots signed Diggs under a three-year contract worth up to $69 million.

According to his current contract, his base salary would have gone up from $2.9 million in 2025 to $20.6 million in 2026, and his salary cap would have jumped from $10.5 million to $26.5 million. He would have made an additional $6 million, on top of the $1.7 million he was still guaranteed to receive, if he stayed on the roster by the end of next week.

After Diggs leaves, the Pats could look to the draft to strengthen their receiving corps, especially since A.J. Brown might be a costly trade. The Patriots hold the No. 31 pick in the first round, which puts them near the end of a range where several receivers could be selected.

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid mentioned a few possible targets who might still be available.

“KC Concepcion (Texas A&M), Denzel Boston (Washington), and Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana) are three targets who might be available. Each brings a diverse skill set and can serve as another playmaker for quarterback Drake Maye.”

The Patriots are also looking at players already on the roster. Head coach Mike Vrabel will expect a bigger role from second-year receiver Kyle Williams. He finished the season with 10 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns while appearing in all 17 games.

Undrafted rookie Efton Chism III played in eight games with one start. He recorded three receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Certainly, this new talent is expected to take on a bigger role following Diggs’ departure in 2026.