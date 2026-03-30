Patriots Exec Clears Air on Conversations With Eagles About Trading A.J. Brown

For weeks, speculation has swirled around the future of Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, with rumors hinting at a possible move to the New England Patriots. Neither team nor the Pro Bowl receiver has addressed the chatter publicly, fueling uncertainty among fans. Yet, a Patriots executive’s recent response may have shed light on how much truth there is to the speculation.

“AJ Brown is a member of the Eagles, as Howie [Roseman] mentioned yesterday,” said Eliot Wolf, the Patriots’ EVP of player personnel, on the Up & Adams Show, via Carlos A. Lopez on X. “We haven’t any conversations about anything regarding that in a long time.”

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As mentioned, Wolf’s remark pointed back to Eagles general manager Howie Roseman’s media appearance just a day earlier, when the focus was firmly on the wide receiver. Brown had stacked up 78 catches, 1,003 yards, and seven touchdowns last season, even as he bristled at how his role began in Philadelphia’s offense.

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Moreover, there has not been any kind of approach by the Patriots in trading for the WR. No doubt, Brown has been one of the hottest prospects in the league. Last season, he also hinted that he was not happy with the offense, calling it a “Sh*t show” on a Twitch stream. He also claimed that passes were not coming his way either.

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So, with all this tension, the trade chatter got even louder. But as of now, he still belongs to Philly. However, it does not deny the fact that the Patriots would greatly benefit from adding the three-time Pro Bowler. In six out of his seven seasons in the NFL, he has crossed the 1,000+ receiving yards. In 105 games (97 starts), he posted 8,029 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns in 78 receptions. He averages 15.3 receiving yards per carry.

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With such stats backing him, he would perfectly fit the WR1 position that the Patriots lack. They have added Romeo Doubs and had Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas in that position. But none of them is the dominant, top-tier playmaker to lead the position group. That is something A.J. Brown can bring while aiding quarterback Drake Maye. The Super Bowl winner has already tasted success with an elite quarterback like Jalen Hurts.

According to Wolfe, the Patriots have not held any talks regarding the matter, but things could change in the upcoming days. Besides the trade rumors, there’s another thing that may happen, which will add another layer to the saga.

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The Patriots and Eagles could have a joint training camp

While A.J. Brown remains a hot topic among NFL fans, reports claim that the Patriots and Eagles are on the verge of holding a joint training camp. Yesterday, things were still being discussed, but today, Nick Sirianni confirmed that the joint training camp will take place against the Patriots.

“Nick Sirianni confirmed the Eagles will practice against the Patriots in training camp,” reported Eliot-Shorr Parks on X.

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With the Patriots coming off a Super Bowl loss and the Eagles losing in the Wild Card Round, a joint training camp is a great initiative. It gives the respective coaches a chance to see how their teams perform in a competitive environment.

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The Eagles, specifically, have always been competitive in such situations. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s 10-3 record in such sessions shows that he believes in a dominant display in joint training camps. Moreover, it won’t be the first time these two franchises have held a mini-camp together. They did it in 2021 and 2024 at Foxborough.

While the stakes are high for Nick Sirianni and Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, A.J. Brown once again finds himself at the center of the discussion. However, reports suggest that if a deal happens, a post‑June 1 trade would be preferable for the Eagles’ salary‑cap situation, though there is no indication of any prior agreement between the two teams.

If the Eagles move A.J. Brown before that date, they’d incur a $43 million dead-cap hit in 2026, increasing their active cap by nearly $20 million. However, waiting until after June 1 would allow the team to spread the dead money over two seasons-$16.4 million in 2026 and $27.1 million in 2027, while also freeing up roughly $7 million in active cap space this year.

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However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter has completely denied the claim. According to him, the Eagles “weren’t in a rush to make a move.” Howie Roseman’s statement further clarifies it. Irrespective of everything, Vrabel and the 28-year-old are familiar with each other. When the Tennessee Titans drafted the three-time All-Pro, Vrabel was the head coach. The WR blossomed under Vrabel, recording his first 1,000+ receiving yard season.

With the two coming face-to-face in the offseason, many around the league believe that there is a chance the deal could be finalized then. His current contract runs until 2029. If the Patriots are to trade for him, they will have to bear the $23,393,497 cap hit. The franchise currently has $36 million in active cap space.

So, the trade would take away more than half of the cap space. Brown is an elite player and won’t come cheap. Now, it remains to be seen whether Vrabel would go for a reunion or use the upcoming draft to address the WR issue.