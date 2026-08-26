Patriots Executive Shrugs Off Concerns Regarding Kayshon Boutte Deal Despite Mike Vrabel’s Thin Roster Cries

Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots just fell short of the Super Bowl last season, when the Seattle Seahawks ended their dream run with a 29-13 scoreline. Heading into the 2026 season, there have been a few changes in the roster, raising concerns about the team’s depth. Yet, the Patriots’ executive Vice President of player personnel, Eliot Wolf, remains unbothered.

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The concerns gained traction after New England traded away their 24-year-old wide receiver Kayshon Boutte to the Houston Texans in exchange for safety Jaylen Reed and a 2028 seventh-round draft pick, making the receiver room thin. But according to Wolf, the franchise always wanted Reed.

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“Jaylen was a guy that we identified in the draft process as someone that we might pick, and he ended up going before we could take him,” Wolf said, via a press conference transcript from the team. “We followed his career last year with Houston and thought it was pretty remarkable that, as a rookie who hadn’t played much during the regular season, they trusted him enough to play the majority of the playoff games.

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“We just continued to follow him, and when we determined that he might be available, he was someone that we wanted to acquire.”

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Considering the injury concerns around New England’s safety room, where projected starter Craig Woodson is battling through an undisclosed injury, the team saw Reed as a necessary pick.

But putting Boutte away from the franchise, who racked up 1,159 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 34 regular-season games for the Patriots, cuts down Vrabel’s luxury of options in the WR room.

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New England already has A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism III in the WR room. But following the second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, when HC Mike Vrabel was asked about the reason behind resting his starters, he made an honest admission.

“I don’t think we have a very deep team, Mike,” Vrabel said. “I think we have to make sure that we’re preparing our football team, and that we’re doing everything that we can to keep our best players available. And if that means playing Thursday [in New England’s final preseason game] as part of preparation, that’s what we’ll do. Have not made that decision yet, but I would say that that’s something that I’m confident in with where we’re set up currently.”

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Vrabel’s assessment wasn’t particularly directed towards his team’s receiver room. Instead, it was on the entire roster. Jaylen Reed came in to help with depth in the safety, even though that meant losing out on a promising playmaker like Boutte.