Patriots Fans Blocked From Buying AFC Championship Game Tickets Against Broncos in Denver

The Patriots are back in the AFC Championship game after seven years, but their fans are having trouble being there for their team. The pressure is already mounting on Mike Vrabel and his boys as they prepare to travel to Denver. But now, the Rocky Mountain region has added to the problems, too. Reports suggest fans are being blocked from buying the game tickets for the upcoming Championship game due to location-based restrictions.

“Patriots fans are being blocked from buying tickets to the AFC Championship in Denver,” Only In Boston reported on X. “Only Rocky Mountain billing addresses allowed.”

“Limited availability” of the championship showdown tickets at Empower Field at Mile High is being shown on Ticketmaster. Since the stadium has 76,125 seats, it is understandable. But the next part is a bit surprising.

The Patriots’ fans in Boston cannot reserve the seats. Tickets are only for sale to residents of the Rocky Mountain region, including Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Nebraska, Montana, South Dakota, and Western Kansas. The only way for them is to buy the tickets from third-party sellers like Vivid Seats, StubHub, and SeatGeek.

The same thing happened last year during the MLB playoffs. The organizers limited tickets to the Boston Red Sox vs. the New York Yankees game to residents of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Residents of the Bay State and New Englanders were restricted from buying tickets to the game. Even if they had bought it, Ticketmaster canceled and refunded them without notice.

Unfortunately, this did not sit well with the Patriots fans, who are raging all over social media.

Ticketmaster restrictions spark fan outrage over social media

Limiting the seats to the Rocky Mountain region residents was not going to be well-received by the Pats fans. After a near-sever year wait for an AFC championship game, they don’t mind the travel. But even the travel could prove futile if they do not get the seats. As a result, they took the issue to social media.

The example of the Yankees was soon brought up and compared to the Broncos.

“a page taken out of the yankees play book!” commented a fan.

It was clear that the repeated incidents were now resulting in frustration. Some fans made sure that their voices were heard.

“This cannot stand!!!” wrote a fan.

Patriots fans will be buzzing for this matchup. The last time New England reached the AFC Championship, Tom Brady was still under center, and the clash with the Kansas City Chiefs went all the way into overtime. With that thrilling finish still fresh in memory, the stakes are high, and every question about this season’s showdown feels magnified.

“How is this allowed ?” vented out another fan.

While most were busy criticizing the step taken by Ticketmaster, others were confident in their win.

“That’s OK…. They’ll hear me from Boston when the Pats win!” wrote another fan.

With Denver having to rely on their QB2 for the fixture, many seemed to believe that the Broncos were destined to lose.

“Why would Denver fans want to pay playoff prices to watch their team lose?” another fan commented.

Former Patriots’ QB Jarrett Stidham will start for the Broncos, following Bo Nix’s season-ending ankle injury against the Bills. Elsewhere, the Patriots are trying to make sure that history does not repeat itself. A decade ago, both teams faced each other on the same stage. Unfortunately, it was Peyton Manning‘s Broncos who were victorious over Tom Brady‘s Patriots. The Broncos went on to win the Super Bowl that year. Coincidentally, the Super Bowl also took place in San Francisco that year as well.

Patriots fans are fired up despite Ticketmaster restrictions, ready to relive the AFC Championship drama and ensure Denver feels their presence, online or in the stands. It will be interesting to see how the game lines up, and whether the Pats fans can overcome the ticket hurdle to cheer for their team at 3 PM ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.