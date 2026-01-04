Final Injury Report for Dolphins vs. Patriots: Will Stefon Diggs, Christian Barmore Play in Week 18 Game?

Essentials Inside The Story Are the legal troubles still haunting Stefon Diggs?

Christian Barmore has not missed a game this season.

Minkah Fitzpatrick will be missing the Week 18 game.

In their final game of the regular NFL season, the New England Patriots are looking to build more momentum heading into the playoffs. All eyes are on Stefon Diggs and Christian Barmore amid their off-field controversies. So, will the Wide Receiver and the defensive Tackle suit up for the Sunday game?

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is currently included in the Patriots’ injury reports, even though he is not dealing with any injury. But the WR took part in the practice session this past Friday in a limited capacity. As per the report, the Patriots player is under review by the league for an incident that happened in the first week of December 2025, leading to felony charges. It violates the NFL’s personal conduct policy, and thus, his involvement in the upcoming games is uncertain.

Despite the controversy, Diggs has been one of the consistent Patriots players this season and key to their playoff berth. Across 16 games this season, he has completed 970 receiving yards, 82 receptions, and 4 receiving touchdowns. His consistent performance places him at number 15 in receiving yards this season.

On the other hand, Christian Barmore is sailing on the same boat. The defensive tackle is in the Patriots’ injury report with his game status also uncertain. While Barmore is not injured, he is dealing with an illness. The illness was the reason why he stayed out of Wednesday’s practice session. But he had limited practice on Thursday and full practice on Friday. When Barmore was asked about the legal issue off the field recently, he answered,

” I’m focused on Miami and playing football,” Barmore said.

It is to be noted that the Defensive Tackle has not missed a single game this season. Considering the fact that he participated fully on Friday’s practice session, it is expected that he will be playing against the Dolphins. With already achieving 26 total tackles, Barmore will look to add more to his name in the upcoming games.

Apart from Diggs and Barmore, the Patriots have more players to be worried about, and how is the injury list looking for the Dolphins?

The injuries list: the Patriots vs the Miami Dolphins

Currently standing at third place in AFC East with seven wins and nine losses, the Pats’ opponent, the Miami Dolphins are looking to end the season on a positive note. But the injury report might be concerning for HC Mike McDaniel.

After suffering a calf injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15, Minkah Fitzpatrick is officially out. Seven players are questionable, and running back De’Von Achane is doubtful due to a shoulder injury.

When it comes to the New England team, four Patriots players are officially ruled out of the final game of the season, including linebacker Robert Spillane, delivering a major blow to the Pats defense. He sustained an ankle injury in Week 14. Harold Landry, Khyiris Tonga, and Jared Wilson are the other three out-of-action injured players. Jack Westover and Charles Woods are questionable, dealing with ankle and foot injuries.

The Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins game will be taking place this Sunday at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Which team do you think will walk out the stadium with the win?