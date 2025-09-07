Patriots Forced to Send Scouts to New York After Bill Belichick Banned Them From UNC Practices

Unlike Alabama’s Nick Saban, who has always welcomed NFL scouts to practices with open arms, the New England Patriots face a different reality when scouting at UNC — Bill Belichick’s program. This lack of access has forced the Patriots to shift their scouting efforts all the way to New York.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ryan Fowler reported that several NFL teams, including the Commanders, Falcons, Panthers, Steelers, Vikings, and Colts visited UNC practices during Week 2 of college football. However, Patriots scouts were notably absent, choosing to visit Syracuse in New York instead, after UNC head coach Bill Belichick blocked their access to Tar Heels practices.

In August, the Patriots attempted to send a scout to observe UNC, but the Tar Heels denied permission, shocking the Patriots organization. One scout described the move as “petty.” The ongoing tensions between Belichick and the Kraft family may have contributed to this restriction.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A source at UNC confirmed that the ban on Patriots scouts may be linked to Belichick’s contentious history with the Patriots organization. Since then, the Patriots haven’t attempted to send any further representatives to UNC. No Patriots coaches attended the Tar Heels’ season-opening 48-14 loss. While other NFL teams have been permitted limited access to UNC practices, Belichick’s presence has introduced tighter restrictions: scouts can only observe the first three practice periods, which include warm-ups, out of the typical 20 to 28 practice periods.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sources indicate NFL teams are prohibited from directly contacting coaches or other UNC staff. Although the consequences for violating these rules remain unclear, scouts believe further restrictions on access could be imposed.

If the ban stems from Belichick’s history, the players may suffer the most. Several NFL scouts express concern that restricted access could hinder players’ draft prospects. One executive suggested that when teams cannot fully evaluate a player or have unresolved character questions, they may remove him from their draft board, an issue also affecting undrafted free agents who benefit from thorough scouting.

AD

Bill Belichick breaks his silence on the ban

Bill Belichick addressed the media following UNC’s 20-3 win over Charlotte, responding to mounting questions about the Patriots’ ban:

“It’s clear I’m not welcome there at their facility. So they’re not welcome at ours.” This statement comes after Belichick and the Patriots’ organizational ties ended at the close of the 2023 season.

Belichick has often praised college football’s freedoms compared to the NFL’s structure. Earlier in 2025, he subtly criticized Patriots owner Robert Kraft, stating, “It’s a lot of football, and there’s not much in your way. There’s no owner, there’s no owner’s son.”

He added that college coaching lets him focus more fully on players and team performance, uncluttered by organizational politics.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Belichick benefits from his freedom and career legacy, sports writer Ari Meirov contends his players do not share that security. Limiting NFL scout access risks narrowing player exposure and opportunities at the professional level. UNC’s restrictions on Patriots scouts may ultimately hinder player development and recruiting efforts.

The ban on Patriots scouts from UNC highlights the ongoing tensions between Bill Belichick and his former NFL team, with consequences that may unfairly impact promising Tar Heels players. How this rift influences UNC’s recruiting and players’ draft opportunities remains to be seen in the coming seasons.