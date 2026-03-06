Former Browns OT Emerges as Top Candidate for Mike Vrabel & Patriots After New Injury Update

Essentials Inside The Story The New England Patriots are exploring ways to rebuild their struggling offensive line

Once a top-10 pick out of Alabama, this player has spent the last year recovering from knee injuries

Protection issues haunted New England this past season

The New England Patriots could be headed for changes up front, especially along the offensive line. The team seems to understand that protecting the quarterback starts in the trenches. So now, they’re taking a close look at how to rebuild that unit for next season. And it looks like the work may have already begun behind the scenes. Mike Vrabel’s rebuild of the Patriots could start with a familiar face, as a former top draft pick he once coached emerges as a prime target to fix their offensive line woes.

“Sources: Former #Browns OT Jedrick Wills, who sat out last season to fully recover from a knee injury, has been on a tour of visits with NFL teams — including the #Patriots and today with the #Lions,” reported NFL Insider Jordan Schultz on X. “Visits are expected to continue into next week. A former top-10 pick, Wills — who is just 26 — fully expects to be with an NFL team this season.”

The New England Patriots took a look at veteran tackle Jedrick Wills earlier this week, bringing in the former Cleveland Browns lineman for a visit. The Browns picked Wills in the first round during the 2020 NFL draft. Since then, he became an integral part of the franchise. Being a top ten pick, he instantly became a starter for the Browns.

The 307 lbs OT uses his strength to protect the quarterback from getting sacked. There were times when he pushed the defenders to the side, clearing a path for the QB in the middle. He has been using this strategy since his Alabama days. Thanks to his elite performance, he earned a place on the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2020.

Wills, once a national champion at Alabama Crimson Tide football and a top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft just behind Andrew Thomas, showed promise early in his career. But injuries slowed that momentum. Wills hasn’t played since the 2024 season and sat out all of 2025 while recovering from lingering knee injuries. Still, there’s a connection here. He crossed paths with Mike Vrabel in Cleveland when Vrabel worked as a consultant, spending time with the offensive line group. Unfortunately, the Patriots HC did not get to see it for a long time.

A torn MCL in 2023 and ongoing knee trouble the following year limited him to just a handful of games. The injury occurred when teammate Kareem Hunt fell on the back of his right leg after getting tackled. He was immediately taken out of the field and later underwent arthroscopic knee surgery. In 2024, he had only four starts but was placed on IR once again due to the lingering knee injury.

Because of that, he chose to sit out 2025 and focus on getting healthy. Meanwhile, New England is already committed to Will Campbell at left tackle, even after a rough outing in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks. However, depth is still a concern. Veteran right tackle Morgan Moses just turned 35, and backups Vederian Lowe and Thayer Munford are both heading into free agency. So if Wills lands in Foxborough, the expectation would likely be a swing tackle role rather than a starting job, at least for now, as Wills is ready to return to the NFL again.

Jedrick Wills is close to full recovery

After spending almost two years outside the gridiron, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills is ready to be in action. He has been on tour visiting teams during the Combine week. Although he is not fully fit, his going on tours suggests that he will be fit soon. Moreover, he expects to join a team before the season officially commences. No tentative date for his return has been announced yet.

The 26-year-old interviewing with the Patriots has raised speculation because of his connection with Vrabel. But the franchise could benefit by signing him. In 17 games, Drake Maye was sacked 47 times. That’s almost three sacks per game. Even during the Super Bowl, he was sacked 6 times (21 in playoffs). With someone like Wills, the quarterback could have a bit more space to move around.

According to a poll conducted by Boston.com, 79% of the fans responded by saying that the Patriots’ loss did not surprise them in the Super Bowl. They also mentioned that the offensive line was the reason why they weren’t surprised. Even the fans believe the O-Line needs improvement.

Unfortunately, the Detroit Lions are also interested in the OT. If Vrabel wants Wills on his team, the Patriots should move quickly. Of course, having been out of the field for so long could bring about some changes in form. But with proper guidance, he could return to his former self. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.