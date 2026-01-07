Former Patriots QB Casts an Ominous Cloud Over Drake Maye’s MVP Chances Against Matthew Stafford

After 18 weeks of grinding, the regular season gave us some of the biggest upsets in the MVP race. And now there are only two candidates who could walk away with the title. Matthew Stafford, quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, and Drake Maye, quarterback for the New England Patriots. But former Patriots signal caller Brian Hoyer thinks the scales may be tipped to one side.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m torn because I think he should,” Hoyer said in an appearance on WEEI 93.7. “Do I think that he will? I don’t know. I think there’s a campaign going around for Stafford.”

Stay tuned, this story is developing…