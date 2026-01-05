Former Patriots Star Addresses NFL Punishment Over Uniform Violation Incident

Essentials Inside The Story Veteran linebacker challenges uniform fine outrage with unexpected accountability

NFL punishments for violating the uniform code have been a topic of debate for years, but not many take accountability for the same. While Juju Smith-Schuster and Frank Gore showed disappointment over fines on minor breaches, former New England Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley had no complaints about paying the uniform fines.

“Some of it was definitely my fault…. I don’t like the stuff on my knees,” Bentley said recently in an interview on the 8 Ball Radio Podcast. “I don’t like pads. I went like a month with no knee pads on my knees. Nobody was really paying attention. But one day they were just like, ‘this man ain’t got knee pads.'”

The NFL takes the safety of a player into consideration while imposing fines, and according to Bentley. The NFL officials have a keen eye on players showing skin. While Bentley mentioned wearing long socks, exposing too much of the knee invited a fine from the officials. With pads on the knees, the player’s skin is not visible, and with socks on, some players are less likely to be caught, but if caught does invite a fine. With the nature of the game, keeping the knee unguarded does not ensure safety for the players.

Ja’Whaun Bentley further spoke about the fines on jerseys and how he used to avoid them. He mentioned the pregame inspections during his time with the New England Patriots.

“When we were wearing blue jerseys, we would just wear the blue undershirt. Then you can’t really tell, like, is that the jersey, is that the pants? It all blends in… But if you are wearing a white shirt under it, you are standing out more.”

A uniform fine draws a fine of $5,797 and can go over $17,000 depending on the severity of the offense. Bentley stated that the NFL officials try to maintain uniformity with the inspections and rules. What makes Bentley’s perspective stand out is that it now comes unfiltered, now that he’s left the locker room. After spending seven seasons in New England, the linebacker was released by the Patriots in 2025.

Why was Ja’Whaun Bentley released by the New England Patriots?

After suffering a torn pectoral muscle back in 2024, Ja’Whaun just played two games for the New England Patriots, managing just 0.5 sacks. Bentley’s release was less about sentiment and more about direction. The Patriots were turning the page under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, and with that came a defensive shift that quietly placed Bentley on the fringe. He was released from the team in March 2025 with a vague explanation by Vrabel.

“These are decisions we don’t take lightly,” Vrabel had said about his release. “These are tough personnel decisions that we have to make. Once we come to that conclusion, be as honest and direct with the player as we can. That’s what we did with Ja’Whaun.”

Roster math only sharpened that reality. The Patriots committed significant money at linebacker this offseason, handing Robert Spillane a three-year deal worth up to $37.5 million. With two contracts locking in future starters, Bentley’s $4.35 million base salary and bonuses became harder to justify, especially for a team reshaping its defensive identity.

Bentley was later signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad in September 2025. But he was immediately released the next month. As of now, Bentley remains a free agent and seems to have recovered from his injury. For all Bentley gave New England, his exit reflects a franchise choosing evolution over familiarity. The Patriots are moving fast this season with tremendous success into a new era, and even proven leaders have not been spared in the process.