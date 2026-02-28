Patriots Front Office Faces Difficult A.J. Brown Trade Reality Amid Decision on Cutting Stefon Diggs – Report

Sport Bilder des Tages PHILADELPHIA, PA – MAY 02: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown holds a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on May 2, 2020 at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, Pa. Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA MAY 02 AJ Brown Press Conference Icon220502001

Patriots torn between chasing A.J. Brown and managing receiver cap pressure

Trade cost and first-round plans complicate New England’s offseason direction

Stefon Diggs’ looming cap hit forces release-or-restructure decision

A crucial crossroads already defined the Patriots’ offseason at wide receiver, where the potential blockbuster acquisition of A.J. Brown is at odds with the future of Stefon Diggs. However, the New England front office is facing a major issue as they attempt to trade for the 28-year-old.

“That’s another reason one league source expects the Patriots to be active in trade discussions for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown,” The Athletic’s Chad Graff reported. “It seems doubtful New England would give up its first-round pick for Brown, who turns 29 this summer. But at the right price, Brown would fit what the Patriots are looking for.”

With ESPN analysts like Mel Kiper Jr. predicting that the Patriots will re-solidify their defense with an edge rusher in their first-round pick at no. 31, the A.J. Brown trade reality could be complicated for the franchise.

A.J. Brown finished the year with 78 catches, crossing 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth consecutive season, and seven touchdowns. However, the star receiver often found himself in the news for expressing his discontent with Philadelphia’s offense.

This friction between the veteran wideout and the Eagles’ coaching staff spilled over into the postseason, as he was involved in a heated exchange with head coach Nick Sirianni during the 23-19 wild-card defeat against the San Francisco 49ers.

With these continued disagreements, there’s been strong speculation that Brown could be on the move, especially after Eagles general manager Howie Roseman recently indicated that his team would evaluate his market value in the coming days.

Hence, New England has emerged as a possible landing spot, as Brown was a Patriots fan growing up and also played under head coach Mike Vrabel for three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. But the Super Bowl runners-ups may be apprehensive despite the wideout’s consistent output.

While the A.J. Brown dilemma continues, the franchise is also facing a major decision in its wide receiver room, pertaining to veteran star Stefon Diggs.

Patriots face a crucial Stefon Diggs decision this offseason

32-year-old Diggs put forth a solid performance during his first year in New England. But with his salary set to carry a $26.5 million cap hit in 2026, the Pats find themselves at a crossroads regarding his future with the team.

After signing a three-year, $69 million deal last March, Stefon Diggs lived up to his price tag as he recorded 85 receptions for a team-leading 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. But as Diggs will turn 33 in the 2026 season, there are rumors that the Patriots may either release him or restructure his contract.

“Given that contract, one league source expects the Patriots to cut Diggs unless they’re able to dramatically lower his cap hit with a reworked contract,” Chad Graff reported.

With Stefon Diggs set to receive $6 million if he’s on the roster on March 13, the time is ticking for the Patriots to either move on from the veteran or restructure his current contract on team-friendly terms. Hence, the franchise must act quickly, as it will also present them with clarity about pursuing a possible trade for A.J. Brown.