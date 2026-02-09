Furious Mike Vrabel Erupts at NFL Ref Over Stefon Diggs Fistfight Incident at Super Bowl LX

Things got a bit heated at Levi’s Stadium, and it did not take long for tempers to flare. Early in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs crossed a line that caught everyone’s attention. As the scuffle unfolded in real time, Mike Vrabel completely lost patience and erupted at an NFL official on the sideline.

Following a first-down scramble by the Patriots quarterback Drake Maye from the New England 35, Stefon Diggs and Josh Jobe tangled near the boundary. However, despite the obvious contact after the play, the officials kept their flags in their pockets.

Because of that silence, Vrabel clearly was not buying what the referees were selling. He rushed to the referee and confronted him in a heated exchange.

Jobe knocked Diggs to the turf when the receiver was clearly out of bounds, and Diggs went straight back at Jobe. During the exchange, Diggs pulled Jobe’s facemask, and then Jobe responded by striking Diggs in the facemask twice. One came open-handed, while the other was a punch.

Naturally, that sequence left Vrabel furious over what he felt was a blatant missed call. Not long after, the broadcast booth backed up that frustration.

NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay did not dance around the issue and said the initial hit out of bounds “absolutely” should have drawn a penalty. Furthermore, he explained that the confrontation afterward warranted more than one flag, which only amplified the disbelief among the Patriots’ sideline.

Still, the silver lining arrived quickly for New England. The missed calls did not derail the drive, as Maye later connected with Mack Hollins on a 35-yard touchdown pass.

Still, while the scoreboard favored the Patriots in that moment, one thing remains clear. Both players will hear from the league office, and fines feel inevitable after such a messy exchange.

This is a developing story.