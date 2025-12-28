Patriots Get $1M Update on Stefon Diggs After Announcing Quadruple Roster Moves

The end of the 2025 season is approaching fast. The New England Patriots are playing their dream football with a 12-3 record after 16 weeks. Receiver Stefon Diggs is the biggest story from their camp, who is also nearing major financial milestones as the end approaches.

He leads the Pats’ receiver corps with 76 receptions from 93 targets for 869 receiving yards with three touchdowns in 15 games. With two games remaining, he could make $1 million if he makes four catches for 131 yards. It’s written down in his contract stipulations.

He signed a three-year, $63.5 million contract extension with the Pats. These are the extra dollars he could make. Stefon Diggs could make $500k each for 70, 80, 90, and 100 receptions. Similarly, he could make $500k each for 1000, 1100, 1200, and 1300 receiving yards.

On top of the $1 million, he could also go for $500k for 1100 yards, as he has played four games this year with 100+ yards. He could also go for another $500k if he catches 14 receptions, but that seems pretty hard, as he has recorded double-digit receptions only once this year.

He cracked the 70 receptions – $500k during the Week 16 win against the Baltimore Ravens. Diggs had nine receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown.

The receiver is nowhere near the top receivers this year and has already lost $500k, stipulated as an annual Pro Bowl bonus. However, for the Pats team, he has been a substantial support. After a dip in his performance last year with 47 receptions for 496 yards, he has risen greatly. However, the head coach, Mike Vrabel, is looking for all the available options.

He wants to check his roster strength as the team is already in the playoffs. It starts with shuffling his roster.

Mike Vrabel elevates multiple players from his practice squad

It started with putting their receiver, Mack Hollins, on the injured reserve (IR) list. He is third on their receiving corps with 46 receptions off 65 targets for 550 yards and two touchdowns. However, Mike Vrabel believes in Stefon Diggs and didn’t elevate any receiver from the practice squad.

In fact, he elevated three defensive players from the practice squad. Defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. is now a part of the active roster, while defensive back Kobee Minor and defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III have been elevated to the 53-man roster.

Pharms Jr. has played 30 games in his three-year NFL career with two sacks, one fumble recovery, and 44 tackles (21 solo). On the other hand, Minor is a rookie, drafted in the seventh round (257th overall). Taylor also lacks experience as he has played only 17 games in his two year career and has 29 tackles (17 solo) to his name.

The Pats are in a solid place this time. With Stefon Diggs leading their receivers and Vrabel’s clear plan, they are ready for a deep run in 2025.