Patriots Get Worrisome News on Multiple Players As Mike Vrabel Warns Two Starters Could Miss Chargers Game

Just days before their first playoff appearance since January 2022, the New England Patriots are dealing with an issue that has nothing to do with schemes or matchups. Instead, a sickness is moving through the locker room in Foxborough. And right now, that alone has Pats Nation holding its breath.

Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that several key names were missing on Wednesday. According to Patriots Wire’s Sophie Weller, right tackle Morgan Moses, center Garrett Bradbury, offensive tackle Vederian Lowe, and linebacker Anfernee Jennings were all sidelined. Weller shared the update straight from the head coach.

“Mike Vrabel indicated that RT Morgan Moses, C Garrett Bradbury, OT Vederian Lowe, and LB Anfernee Jennings will not be practicing today because they are out with an illness,” Weller wrote.

The message landed fast across The Hub and raised instant concern, as missing practice this late is far from ideal. Especially with a wild-card clash against the Chargers coming up. Even more concerning, if something is spreading inside the building, more absences could follow. And that is the last thing this team needs before heading to face the Bolts in Los Angeles.

Still, the hope inside One Patriot Place is simple: get everyone back, and be ready. The Patriots have already battled through weeks of injuries. Playing short-handed again in a playoff game is not part of the plan. Not with everything on the line and momentum finally building.

For now, there is time, as the game is set for Sunday night. That gives the players and coaches a few days to slow the spread and reset. From rest to recovery plans, every detail matters.

Mike Vrabel’s Patriots have more issues

Five Patriots missed practice on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga joined the list with a foot issue. Meanwhile, this time of year always brings extra risk inside an NFL facility. Cold and flu bugs move fast, and New England has already seen it happen. Just last week, Christian Barmore was excused from practice because of illness. For Pats Nation, this is starting to feel like a bad trend at the worst time.

Then, the offensive line shuffle followed quickly. With Morgan Moses unavailable, Thayer Munford and Marcus Bryant stepped in at right tackle. At the same time, Ben Brown took over for Garrett Bradbury at center. Those are not small changes, especially with the Patriots’ offense preparing for a tough night against the Bolts. The Chargers’ defense has made quarterbacks uncomfortable all season. And protection matters more than ever.

Statistically, the challenge is real heading into Week 18; quarterbacks have posted a league-worst 74.8 passer rating against Los Angeles. On top of that, they are completing just 60.79 percent of their throws. That ranks fifth-lowest across the league. Add in the pass rush, and it gets louder. The Bolts have racked up 45 sacks this season. That pressure shows up fast on tape and even faster on game night at SoFi Stadium.

Still, the Patriots are not alone in this. Out west, the Chargers are dealing with issues of their own. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton is sidelined with an ankle injury. Even so, that does little to ease concerns in New England. With both teams limping into the City of Angels, execution may matter more than talent. And for Mike Vrabel, the margin feels thinner by the day.