Patriots GM Announces Decision On Will Campbell’s Future, Confirms What Went Wrong For the OT

November 23, 2025: New England Patriots offensive lineman Will Campbell 66 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. /CSM Cincinnati United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251123_zma_c04_568 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Essentials Inside The Story Post-Super Bowl scrutiny clouds Will Campbell’s long-term outlook

Patriots leadership publicly shuts down speculation

Knee injury explains poor playoff metrics

Will Campbell’s Super Bowl nightmare put his future as a Patriot directly under the microscope. Since then, many have raised questions about the LSU product’s future. Shutting down these rumors, Patriots GM Eliot Wolf stated support for Campbell before highlighting what went wrong for the young left tackle.

“We’re not moving him to guard,” Wolf said during an appearance on The McShay Show. “(He) had a tremendous season, three of his four worst games happened to come in the playoffs post-injury. He was healthy, but I think he’d be the first to tell you that maybe he wasn’t able to anchor the same way he had with the knee injury.”

With these comments, Eliot Wolf highlighted that Will Campbell’s struggles in the postseason stem from his torn ligament in his knee during the Patriots’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals on November 23.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft showed glimpses of being a franchise left tackle before his injury. He then missed the next four games, returned for New England’s final regular-season game, and went on to start in all four playoff fixtures.

It was here that Campbell failed to perform, allowing 29 pressures in the four-game postseason, the most in the Next Gen Stats era, as per NFL.com. However, Campbell’s worst effort was in the Big Game, where he allowed 14 QB pressures, per Next Gen Stats.

Despite this disappointing showing, Will Campbell has the backing of the Patriots front office and the support of his head coach, Mike Vrabel, who, like Eliot Wolf, had a similar reaction when asked about the future of the 22-year-old.

Mike Vrabel backs Will Campbell to be Patriots’ left tackle for the future

Before a heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots were on track to complete the greatest single-season turnaround after finishing the 2024 season with a 3-14 record. Since then, the Mike Vrabel-coached side won their division and the conference after a 14-3 regular season.

Throughout this magical run, Will Campbell played an important role in the team’s success, leading an offensive line that produced a 76.1 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating.

That’s why Vrabel was quick to halt speculation about a positional change for Will Campbell, despite his poor postseason performance.

“He is 22 years old,” Vrabel said. “He’s our left tackle. … We’re not moving him to guard or center or tight end or anywhere else. I don’t know what else to tell you.”

With this backing from the head coach and the general manager, the Patriots fans will hope that Will Campbell can come back stronger in the 2026 season and shut down critics by living up to the billing of being New England’s long-term left tackle.