Patriots GM Eliot Wolf Admits He Did Jerod Mayo’s Role for Him Before HC’s Firing

Long before the Patriots turned their franchise around, GM Eliot Wolf was doing more than just building the roster, he was doing his head coach’s job. During a turbulent 2024 campaign under head coach Jerod Mayo, Wolf looked back at the season and how he handled some responsibilities meant for the head coach.

“I would say in 2024, handling some of the player discipline stuff was challenging,” Wolf said on The McShay Show. “You’re trying your best to keep it consistent, while also working with the coaching staff. So Mike kind of took over most of that this year. So that helped a lot. That was good.”

For a franchise, a head coach is usually in charge of handling disciplinary issues of players. For violating a team’s internal disciplinary standards, the HC can fine or bench a player. But it would seem that Jerod Mayo didn’t carry the same level of responsibility, with Wolf admitting to handling those duties.

The former Patriots linebacker took his first coaching responsibilities as the inside linebackers coach (2019-2023) before being promoted to head coach in the 2024 season, replacing the legendary Bill Belichick.

Given his experience under Belichick, the franchise had high expectations, but Mayo struggled under pressure. In his sole season as the head coach, the Pats finished at the bottom of the AFC East division with a 4-13 record. This was only the 2nd time (after 2023) that the team had four wins or fewer in the past 30 years.

When the Patriots owner Robert Kraft hired Mike Vrabel for the 2025 season, he took charge of all coaching responsibilities, including the disciplinary issues of the players, and the results showed on the gridiron. The Patriots not only became the AFC East winner but also Super Bowl LX runner-up.

Although the Patriots fell short of the grand prize, the team’s young players showed signs of becoming long-term key contributors for this team. Beyond reflecting on past challenges, Wolf also addressed the future of the team’s young talents, including left tackle Will Campbell.

Patriots stand firm on Will Campbell’s role despite his playoff struggles

Will Campbell may have had a great rookie regular season, but his post-injury playoff numbers have been a major talking point. From his arm length to his technique, everything has been criticized.

In the same interview on The McShay Show, the Patriots GM talked about Will Campbell and his inconsistent performance in the playoff games. The co-host, Steve Muench, asked whether the team plans to move the 22-year-old to a new position next season.

“We’re not moving to guard,” said Wolf. He is a young that had a tremendous season. I would say three of his four worst games happened to come in the playoffs post-injury.”

Along with Drake Maye, Campbell was one of the standout players of the Patriots’ offense in the 2025 regular season. He became a starter from the first week. But he had an MCL sprain in Week 12, which hurt his momentum eventually.

Even while gutting it out through the postseason, the injury showed up in the numbers. He gave up 29 total pressures across the playoffs, the most ever recorded in a single postseason by Next Gen Stats. The struggles peaked on the biggest stage, where he allowed 14 pressures in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks, tying the highest total surrendered in any game since 2018.

However, it would seem that he is set to retain his position next season.. Not just Wolf, but the head coach, Mike Vrabel, also affirmed that the young OT will not be moving to guard, tight end, or center after losing the Lombardi Trophy.