“Guys Have to Step Up”: Drake Maye Puts Patriots on Notice After Major Blow to AJ Brown

Week 1 was supposed to be the ultimate redemption arc for Drake Maye and the New England Patriots. It was a chance to avenge their Super Bowl LX heartbreak against the Seattle Seahawks from eight months ago. Instead, the wound only deepened. After jumping out to a promising 10-0 lead, the Patriots collapsed in the second half, plagued by three fourth-quarter interceptions from Maye in a 10-13 loss.

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Only to make things worse, Maye is entering Week 2 without a reliable target in wide receiver AJ Brown, who is sidelined with an injury. So, with all this in play, the third-year QB had no other option but to step up as a leader and remind the locker room to “elevate.”

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“I think [to elevate] is the job of the quarterback on every football team. It’s to elevate the guys around you and elevate the guys up front. Just try to get the ball out of my hands as fast as I can into theirs. I wouldn’t say elevate; obviously, guys have to step up. They know that, and they’re ready for it,” Maye told reporters on Wednesday.

“Really, it’s just trusting them, instilling confidence in them, keeping the chains moving, and realizing the power of a positive play. Just knowing those guys and being on the same page. Out here in a home environment, first one at home, looking forward to getting in front of the crowd and having that juice.”

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During the Week 1 loss, AJ Brown went down with an ankle injury, and now the Patriots will need contributions from across the offense to face the Steelers in Week 2 at home.

Now, the biggest question is how the Patriots’ offense responds without Brown. The veteran wide receiver had already proved his value in his Patriots debut, where he caught three of four passes for 26 yards and drew a 34-yard pass-interference penalty that helped set up the Patriots’ only touchdown.

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Brown’s presence was already affecting Seattle’s defense before his afternoon ended early. The Seahawks CB Nehemiah Pritchett deflected Maye’s pass, but his knee landed on Brown’s right ankle, forcing it to twist inward. The WR removed his cleat and went to the medical tent before leaving the game.

An MRI confirmed a high-ankle sprain, and now he is on injured reserve. The second-team All-Pro was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in June. Because players placed on IR must miss a minimum of four games, Week 6 against the New York Jets is the earliest point at which Brown can be active.

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The numbers from Seattle show what Brown’s absence could mean. With him on the field, New England recorded a 46.6% play success rate. After he left, the number dropped to 35.1% while the offense made a field goal after three consecutive three-and-outs or interceptions.

And the Steelers come with pressure after their 20-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Pittsburgh’s defense limited the Falcons to 4.2 yards per play, while T.J. Watt recorded two sacks, three tackles for loss, and a 35-yard pick-six. Watt was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. They would surely not want to break their momentum.

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For New England, replacing Brown will require collective effort rather than one direct replacement. Mack Hollins led the team with 51 receiving yards against Seattle, while DeMario Douglas caught five passes for 20 yards. Hunter Henry also recorded three receptions for 26 yards, giving Maye multiple options to redistribute Brown’s targets.

The quarterback will need contributions from across the offense as they prepare to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. The Patriots saw a dramatic fourth-quarter decline, with Maye going from 17-of-22 passing with one TD and no INT through three quarters to 6-of-11 with three INTs in the final quarter.

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Now heading into September 20, the home opener, New England has to work and focus on protecting the football, establishing the run, compensating for Brown’s absence, and preventing Pittsburgh’s pass rush from dominating the game.