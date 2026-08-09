Hall of Fame Selector Reveals Who Gained the Most From Bill Belichick’s Snub as Voting Controversy Grows

Bill Belichick was not on the stage in Canton on Saturday. Roger Craig was. That contrast was impossible to miss. The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 included five accomplished players: Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly, Adam Vinatieri and Craig, while Belichick, the winningest coach in Super Bowl history, watched from the outside after failing to make the Hall in his first year of eligibility.

For Craig, the moment represented the end of a decades-long wait. For Belichick, it extended one of the most bewildering Hall of Fame debates the NFL has seen in years. And according to Hall of Fame voter Mike Sando, Craig may have been the player who benefited most from Belichick’s stunning omission.

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“The outrage over Belichick missing was appropriate and shared by me as a selector. At the same time, after this weekend, does anyone wish Roger Craig had missed? Craig was the beneficiary of Belichick missing,” Mike Sando wrote on X.

The circumstances make that possibility particularly interesting. Belichick, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and three senior candidates, Craig, former Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson and late Steelers defensive end L.C. Greenwood, were placed into the same five-person finalist pool. Each of the 50 selectors could vote for only three candidates, and a nominee needed at least 40 votes to be elected.

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That meant the question was not simply whether Belichick was Hall of Fame-worthy. It was also a question of which three candidates voters were willing to prioritize when five finalists were competing for the same limited votes.

The ballot created an unusual collision

Belichick’s credentials would ordinarily appear to leave little room for debate. He finished his NFL head-coaching career with a 333-178 record in the regular season and playoffs combined, second only to Don Shula’s 347 victories. His 31 postseason wins are the most by an NFL head coach, while his 17 division titles and nine conference championships are also unmatched by any other head coach. Then there are the Super Bowl numbers.

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Belichick won six Super Bowls as the Patriots’ head coach and two more as the Giants’ defensive coordinator, giving him eight championship rings — the most by any individual in NFL history. He also appeared in 12 Super Bowls during his coaching career. Yet those numbers were not enough to get him to 40 votes.

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The Hall does not release the individual vote totals, so it is not known whether Belichick came close to 40 or fell considerably short. What is known is that he received 39 or fewer votes. That secrecy has left voters, analysts and fans trying to reconstruct what happened inside the room. Sando offered four possible explanations, rather than claiming to know which one determined the result.

“Let’s say 4-5 voters who were strong advocates for specific senior players figured Belichick was going to make it regardless, so they funneled votes to competing candidates in hopes of boosting them over the 40-vote threshold;

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“Let’s say a few voters prioritized senior players on the thinking that Belichick will be back in the room next year, while the players on the ballot this year might disappear into the senior pool forever;

“Let’s say a few voters found Spygate/cheating disqualifying;

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“Let’s say a few voters protested new rules making coaches eligible one year after retiring instead of five,” Sando wrote.

That first possibility is where Craig becomes especially relevant.

Craig was not just another name on the ballot. The former 49ers running back had spent years waiting for his opportunity through the senior category, and his candidacy carried the kind of urgency that Belichick’s did not. If some selectors believed Belichick was an inevitable future inductee and instead used their limited votes to push a senior candidate over the 40-vote line, Craig’s eventual election could have been helped by exactly the dynamic Sando described.

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And Craig’s résumé gave voters plenty to work with.

He remains one of only three players in NFL history to record at least 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, accomplishing the feat in 1985. He was also a three-time Super Bowl champion with San Francisco and a central piece of the 49ers’ offense during their rise under Bill Walsh.

The other two senior candidates had similarly compelling cases. Anderson was a four-time Pro Bowler who won the 1981 NFL MVP award with Cincinnati, while Greenwood was a foundational member of Pittsburgh’s Steel Curtain defense and won four Super Bowls with the Steelers.

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So the five-person pool was not filled with three obvious selections and two long shots.

It put one of the greatest coaches ever alongside three long-waiting senior candidates and Kraft, the owner who helped build Belichick’s dynasty in New England. With voters allowed only three choices, every additional yes for one finalist necessarily meant a no for another.

The controversies may have mattered

There is also a less flattering explanation for Belichick’s omission. Multiple sources told ESPN that Spygate and Deflategate were discussed during the deliberations. One veteran Hall voter told ESPN that the controversies bothered some selectors.

Spygate, in particular, followed Belichick throughout his career. The Patriots were disciplined in 2007 after the NFL determined that the team had improperly videotaped opposing coaches’ signals. Belichick was fined $500,000, while the Patriots were fined $250,000 and lost a first-round draft pick.

Whether that history should affect a Hall of Fame vote is a separate question from whether voters were entitled to consider it. But the reported discussions establish that Belichick’s controversies were part of the conversation, rather than merely speculation from fans afterward.

Bill Polian became part of that conversation as well. Reports suggested that the Hall of Fame selector and former Colts general manager had advocated making Belichick wait a year as a form of penance for Spygate.

Polian denied that characterization. He said he had heard other voters “float that idea,” but denied telling selectors that Belichick should wait a year. He later said the Hall’s auditors confirmed that he had voted for Belichick.

“I was shocked to learn Bill didn’t get in,” Polian said. “He deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.”

That distinction matters because there is no public evidence establishing that one voter, or one organized effort, kept Belichick out. The Hall’s voting is confidential, and the explanations that have emerged are a mixture of reported deliberations and possible voting strategies. There was another argument working against Belichick, too: the question of how much credit he deserved independent of Tom Brady.

Belichick’s record without Brady has become part of the debate around his legacy, particularly after his unsuccessful first season as North Carolina’s head coach. But Brady himself has repeatedly defended his former coach and made clear how highly he regards him. And Belichick’s career was far bigger than his partnership with Brady.

He won two Super Bowls as the Giants’ defensive coordinator before arriving in New England, then built a Patriots dynasty that produced six championships, nine conference titles and 17 AFC East titles during his tenure.

Vinatieri’s Canton speech made the omission even stranger

The timing of Belichick’s absence made the situation even more striking because one of the men standing on the Canton stage owed a significant part of his legacy to him.

Adam Vinatieri played for Belichick in New England from 2000 through 2005 and won three Super Bowls with the Patriots. His game-winning field goals in Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl XXXVIII became two of the defining moments of the franchise’s transformation into a dynasty.

During his enshrinement speech, Vinatieri made sure to acknowledge his former coach, calling Belichick the greatest coach in NFL history while also having some fun at his expense.

It created an unusual image: Vinatieri receiving his gold jacket in Canton while the coach who helped put him in position for three championships remained outside the building’s most exclusive circle.

Even Robert Kraft, whose relationship with Belichick deteriorated badly before their 2024 split, has publicly called his former coach the greatest of all time and argued that he deserved first-ballot induction.

That does not mean Belichick’s case was legally or automatically entitled to 40 votes. Hall of Fame voters are not required to treat statistical dominance as an automatic ballot. But the result shows how dramatically the structure of this particular vote mattered.

Craig’s election may be the part of this story that gets overlooked

That is why Sando’s observation about Craig is more revealing than the simple “Belichick was robbed” argument.

Craig’s induction was not diminished by Belichick’s absence. He was a legitimate Hall of Fame candidate whose case had survived years of waiting. But the unusual 2026 ballot meant that his path to Canton may have intersected directly with the decision not to elect Belichick.

And that is where the Hall’s voting structure becomes difficult to ignore.

When 50 voters can choose only three names from a five-person pool, the process does not simply measure whether each candidate is Hall of Fame-worthy. It forces voters to rank worthy candidates against one another. Add the possibility that some selectors may view a coach as having another opportunity the following year while a senior candidate’s window feels more urgent, and the ballot can produce results that look very different from a simple ranking of careers.

That may be what happened in 2026. It may also explain why Craig could leave Canton with a bronze bust while Belichick left the first ballot without one. But because the Hall does not disclose the individual voting, nobody outside that room can say with certainty how many votes Craig gained because Belichick fell short, if any. What is certain is that Belichick will be back.

His failure to reach 40 votes this time does not erase 333 total victories, 31 postseason wins, 17 division titles, nine conference championships or eight Super Bowl victories.

It does, however, create a strange precedent: one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history now has to enter the Hall of Fame conversation for a second time, while the players who shared his first ballot, including Craig, have already crossed the finish line. And for the Hall, that may be the bigger problem.

Belichick’s eventual gold jacket is almost inevitable. The more difficult question is what his first-ballot failure says about a voting system in which a candidate with his résumé can miss the 40-vote threshold without the public ever knowing exactly why.