“Hats Off”: Patriots Legend Commends Christian Gonzalez Amid Contract Standoff

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez has been renegotiating his contract with the team since the offseason began. However, the Pro Bowler continues to practice without a new deal in sight, something two-time Super Bowl champion David Andrews respects.

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“Look, I never judged someone for holding out during times like these. It’s such a short career, and you’re trying to maximize it as best as you can. But as a staff/organization/players, you have to respect the way Gonzo is handling this. Out there competing, going about his business. I believe this deal will get done, and how he’s handled this is awesome. Hats off to him,” Patriots legend David Andrews wrote on X.

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Gonzalez is currently on a four-year rookie contract worth $15.12 million, which runs through the 2027 season. The 24-year-old missed mandatory minicamp practices in June, but he has been a full participant during training camp.

Had Gonzalez continued to miss practices, he could have faced a $45,000 fine per day. Instead, he has chosen to remain on the field while negotiations with the Patriots continue.

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However, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Albert Breer, the two sides are currently “in a holding pattern,” with contract talks remaining at “status quo.” That does seem likely because Patriots owner Robert Kraft in late July said that the franchise was prepared to offer Gonzalez a record-breaking contract.

Multiple reports suggest that Gonzalez shares his agent, Reggie Johnson, with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who is also set for a contract extension. And Gonzalez wants Witherspoon’s deal to be done first so that he can reset the market.

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For Witherspoon to continue his negotiations with Seattle, he must participate in practice because the Seahawks reportedly have a policy of not negotiating with players who are not practicing. Gonzalez, however, isn’t taking any notes from Witherspoon’s situation with the Seahawks and is still practicing anyway.

“Christian Gonzalez says he’s not practicing just because Devon Witherspoon is. Seahawks have a policy of not negotiating with players if they’re not practicing. But Gonzalez indicates Witherspoon’s situation, who’s also repped by CAA’s Reggie Johnson, isn’t dictating his own,” wrote NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry.

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The cornerback market has already reached $31.1 million per year. Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward received a $62.2 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL.

According to CBS Sports’ Joel Corry, Gonzalez might get a four-year, $125 million extension. That would make him the highest-paid CB with $31.25 million per year. The team will have to offer $124.92 million in new money.