Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Makes Personal Decision on Facing Media Before Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is just about a week and a half away, but New England Patriots’ head coach Mike Vrabel won’t be addressing it with reporters. This decision doesn’t come as a surprise, especially given the controversy surrounding him at the moment. Still, it’s worth taking a closer look at what might be driving it.

“Wolf will hold the team’s predraft news conference Monday (2 p.m. ET), which will be the first official media event at the team’s new facility—the New Balance Athletic Center,” wrote ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

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Mike Vrabel’s absence came amid increased backlash after some pictures went viral last week that showed him and NFL reporter Dianna Russini appearing notably close together.

But it’s also been said that Vrabel was never scheduled to be at the team’s pre-draft press conference on Monday. Instead, V.P. of player personnel Eliot Wolf will conduct it at the New Balance Athletic Center, a 160,000-square-foot facility located near Gillette Stadium.

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Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 03: Head Coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots speaks with the media on February 3, 2026 at Santa Clara Marriott in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire, NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 03 Super Bowl LX New England Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260203006

“Vrabel—who has been in the news this week, as the Athletic is reinvestigating the coverage of NFL reporter Dianna Russini and the nature of her relationship with him, sources familiar with the matter told ESPN — isn’t expected to address reporters until the draft,” continued Mike Reiss.

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At present, a widespread interest has developed around Vrabel and Russini’s meetup. As for the latter’s case, The Athletic is currently investigating the matter. However, according to Vrabel, it is a “laughing” matter, which barely deserves any “further response.”

But the internet may not be feeling that way. With the HC not appearing before the media, it raises a question about not wanting to address the issue. However, he will have to appear in front of the press during the draft.

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But will reporters be willing to ask the question? Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio does not believe so.

According to him, the reporters will focus more on asking questions related to the draft and the picks the franchise will be making during the event.

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No one would like to ask a question that the head coach ignores or doesn’t answer. Regardless, it remains a hot topic of discussion, especially after Vrabel did not conduct the pre-press conference. Amid the off-field noise, the Patriots are preparing for the draft while eyeing two prospects.

The Patriots are looking to strengthen the offensive line

The New England Patriots have the 31st pick in the first round. It is fair to say that they should be prepared to see their targets getting picked before, since there are 30 picks before theirs. Still, the Patriots have set their eyes on two names: Oregon Ducks guard Emmanuel Pregnon and Texas A&M OT Chase Bisontis.

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“The New England Patriots like both players and are bringing in Pregnon next week for an official-30 visit, but they were blocked from bringing Bisontis to their facility due to time constraints the Texas A&M junior is dealing with,” wrote Essentially Sports’ Tony Pauline.

Both players are being targeted to strengthen the offensive line. Last season, Pregnon allowed only 3 total pressures in pass protections. It included 0 sacks and 1 hit allowed to opposing pass rushers. As for Bisontis, he allowed only one sack and 12 pressures over 441 pass-blocking snaps. The stats reveal why the Patriots are targeting them, especially after last season.

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Last season, quarterback Drake Maye was sacked six times in the Super Bowl. He was sacked five times in each of the playoff games that led to the Super Bowl. So, with them coming off a defeat in the Super Bowl, Vrabel is trying to do everything to make sure the same mistakes don’t replicate in the upcoming season.

Besides, they have Mike Onwenu and added Alijah Vera-Tucker to a three-year, $42 million contract. The former is in the final year of his contract. So, going for one of the two options in the draft may be a long-term plan for the Patriots. However, with almost 10-days left before the draft, the plan could change if they are picked before. That is something that Mike Vrabel may address once he appears in front of the reporters.