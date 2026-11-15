“I Apologize”: Mike Vrabel Forced to Backtrack After Accusing Reporters of Twisting His Words

Mike Vrabel wanted the New England Patriots to show a winner’s mentality heading into their bye week. Instead, after a second consecutive heavy defeat, the head coach found himself explaining his choice of words. The Patriots’ 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich dropped them to 5-5, and Vrabel’s postgame comments added another uncomfortable moment to an already disappointing Sunday.

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The exchange began when Vrabel said that winners find ways to help their teams succeed rather than complain. When reporters followed up by asking whether he considered New England a team that b**** and complains, the coach pushed back with a blunt response.

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“No, I mean, this is what, in general, I said that winners do. Winners find ways to win; losers b**** and complain,” Vrabel told reporters after the game. “I say things, and then you just automatically assume that.”

Right after pushing back on reporters for assuming the worst, Vrabel apologized and clarified what he meant, acknowledging that it had come across differently than he intended.

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“I apologize,” he said. “I’m just saying that we want a winner’s mentality going forward. No, I didn’t mean to say it that way; I meant that we need a winner’s mentality at this point in time.”

Vrabel also reminded reporters that the season was far from over, but stressed that New England needed to improve quickly.

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“And there’s a lot of season left, and we know how these things go in the National Football League, but you’re going to have to start playing better where we’re at here in November,” he added.

The frustration followed another difficult performance from the Patriots, who had lost 45-27 to the Green Bay Packers the week before. Detroit controlled the game on both sides of the ball and came away with the victory at Allianz Arena.

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New England also lost quarterback Drake Maye during its opening drive. He completed three of four passes for 48 yards before injuring his ankle. The Patriots later ruled him out. Backup Tommy DeVito stepped in but could not get the offense going. He finished with 81 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The Patriots managed just 151 total yards, while Detroit’s defense recorded five sacks. On the other side of the ball, Jahmyr Gibbs proved almost impossible to contain. The Lions running back finished with 153 rushing yards and 99 receiving yards, scoring twice on the ground. Jared Goff also threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns despite being intercepted twice.

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The defeat marked New England’s third loss in four games and sent the team into its bye week at 5-5. After a promising stretch earlier in the season, the Patriots now have significant questions to address, particularly with Maye’s injury adding uncertainty at quarterback.

Vrabel wanted his players to develop a winning mentality, but his response to reporters only added to the noise around the team. He later apologized and clarified that he was not trying to criticize his players.

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That may have clarified his point, but the Patriots still have a lot to fix when they return from their bye week.