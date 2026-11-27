The New England Patriots have been struggling this season, racking up an equal number of wins and losses across ten games. However, after they suffered a blowout 35-10 loss against the Detroit Lions in Munich, one former Super Bowl-winning cornerback couldn’t sit still anymore.

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Ahead of the Patriots’ Sunday game against the Los Angeles Chargers, former Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore posted on X on November 26, stating that his frustration with the team’s 2026 run was making him seriously reconsider his retirement.

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“Every week i watch a game i swear i can come out of retirement lol,” Gilmore wrote.

Gilmore’s comment was made in jest, as indicated by his use of “lol” in the post. While his comment was general, it came as Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez faced criticism for recent performances in the last two games New England played prior to their Week 11 bye week.

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The Patriots’ Week 10 loss hit especially hard, since Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had a field day, scoring two of the Lions’ five total touchdowns. But he was able to pick up momentum only after Gonzalez missed an open-field tackle and allowed him to make a 56-yard dash into the endzone. The cornerback did record one interception, along with just three combined tackles.

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He admitted that his performance had been subpar, although he alone was not to blame, since the Patriots’ overall defense has been dealing with issues related to predictable blitz and man-coverage schemes, lack of turnovers, and a shallow roster depleted by multiple injuries.

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“The defense is counting on me to hold down the backside, hold down everything else just like we have been,” Gonzalez said. “Obviously, we didn’t, and they did a better job.”

Gonzalez’s Week 9 performance wasn’t much better, with the Green Bay Packers targeting him 11 times. The Patriots cornerback gave up 10 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown, which contributed to their 45-27 loss.

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In the wake of the defense’s struggles, Stephon Gilmore, who has professed to be especially fond of New England despite playing with five other teams across his 13-year league career, wondered if he should step back out on the gridiron.

The former cornerback played with the Patriots for four seasons from 2017 to 2020 and even signed a temporary one-day contract with the team on September 18, 2026, so he could retire as a Patriot. When asked why he chose the team despite spending five years with the Bills, who drafted him in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Gilmore said that the Patriots were really where he unlocked his full potential and won Super Bowl LIII.

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“Once I came to New England, I really grew into myself. Mentally, physically, I got so much better as a player,” explained Gilmore. “I had had great coaches. I was around a lot of great veteran players that really helped elevate my game… I had my best years here. I learned a lot here. I think I wouldn’t be the person I am today if I didn’t come to this franchise. That’s why I chose New England.”

So, two consecutive losses likely increased his desperation significantly. This is not the first time Gonzalez has spoken about returning. Back in September, MassLive reporter Mark Daniels asked if Gilmore would sign a brief three-day contract to come play for the Patriots that weekend, the former cornerback jokingly said, “I could.”

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At 36 years old, Gilmore knew that he could still play if he really wanted to, but he simply found it hard to adjust to the fact that he was well past his prime and his current performance would not compare to that level he had once achieved.

Across his four-season stint with the Patriots, the former cornerback played 56 games, starting all of them. He recorded 185 combined tackles, including 161 solo tackles and 11 interceptions, and returned 200 yards on defense. He also recorded one sack, forced three fumbles, and recovered two.