“I Can’t Thank You Enough”: Mike Vrabel’s Emotional Speech to Patriots Could Have Fans Ready to Run Through a Wall After Last Season

Following the controversy with Dianna Russini, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is again making the headlines. However, this time with an emotional message for the Patriots fans. Last season ended with a loss in the Super Bowl, but the head coach expressed his gratitude to every Pats fan for being part of the journey, which has probably led to the franchise finding its way back to former glory. The team released a video of the comeback season with Vrabel delivering a message that could get any fan emotional and also ready for the upcoming campaign.

“I can’t thank you guys enough for that 307-day journey,” said Mike Vrabel via Carlos A. Lopez on X. “On behalf of me, the coaching staff, Mr. Kraft, you turned this city around. You can call it what it is… You guys felt it. You felt it when you went out, you felt it when you went to dinner, you felt it in the stadium. And so now we have to build on that.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 307 days refer to the beginning of the 2025 season to the end of the Patriots’ playoff run that season. Vrabel has been the coach of the team for over 500 days now and has since turned their fortunes. After going 3-14 the previous year, he led a complete turnaround and helped them get to the Super Bowl, leading to a AP Coach of the Year award.

ADVERTISEMENT

After dominating the league for two decades, the franchise saw legends leaving one after the other. As a result, it swooped down the ranks and missed three consecutive playoffs. However, with Vrabel on the sidelines, it seems like they have the ability to do something special.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re all in this thing together, okay?” said Mike Vrabel. “We did some cool ass s**t. We really did. We did some cool s**t… We’re gonna continue to do good stuff and great stuff until we get to where we want to get to.”

As a player, Vrabel won three Super Bowls with the Patriots. So, he knows what the team stands for. He is ready to repeat what he did last year, but better, and maybe finally win the franchise’s seventh Lombardi Trophy. It would make him one of the few people who won the Super Bowl as a player and a head coach. But it won’t be easy since the team will have to go up against a stacked field. Regardless, the good news is that Mike Vrabel is back to his former self and vibing with the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite all that has happened, the team has stayed firm on its stance of staying with Vrabel. He has also got the backing from the fans, especially the Pats superfan Dave Portnoy. With the increased support, Vrabel is seemingly getting back into his own.

The old Mike Vrabel is slowly returning

Mike Vrabel had a pretty eventful offseason, but it was certainly not memorable for him. After pictures of him and Dianna Russini got leaked, both have been heavily scrutinised. The situation was so exhaustive that he was absent from the pre-draft press conference and missed the draft on the last day to seek counseling with his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as per the latest reports from Mike Giardi, the head coach is getting back to his former self.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A big thing that I noticed during rookie mini-camp this past weekend was how much energy Vrabel brought to the field, noting it was very much the same old Vrabel that we observed a season ago,” wrote Mike Giardi. “It has been more difficult for him to find that balance behind closed doors; however, it has become more evident to people in the building, slowly but surely. And the on-field stuff? Well, let’s just say it wasn’t just a show for gathered media on Saturday.”

Imago August 10, 2025, Foxborough, MA, USA New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on during Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium. /CSM Foxborough United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250810_zma_c04_084 Copyright: xAnthonyxNesmithx

The Patriots had a successful offseason and draft. They added wide receiver Romeo Doubs and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to boost the offense and protect quarterback Drake Maye. The Patriots also drafted Utah tackle Caleb Lomu to bolster the offensive line. But they are not done.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to multiple reports, the franchise is looking to trade wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles after June 1. Vrabel and Brown have worked together for the Tennessee Titans. So, fans are pretty excited to see the partnership again.

Vrabel promoted a team-over-self mentality, accountability, and respect in his team. His culture-building was a crucial aspect in the team’s return to the playoffs. While many feared that the off-the-field fiasco would push him back, the latest reports will certainly put them at ease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everything seems to be set for the Patriots for the upcoming season. On top of the additions and Vrabel returning to training, the emotional message will bring a positive vibe for the fans as well. While the Patriots Nation will be ready to push through any obstacle after the recent developments, it remains to be seen how well the team performs given their grueling schedule.