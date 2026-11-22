An NFL career can come with difficult choices, especially when an opportunity outside football threatens to interrupt the work required to stay on a roster. The legendary Christian Fauria faced that dilemma early in his playing days, when an opportunity to appear in an Adam Sandler movie meant potentially stepping away from training for several months. He chose football, a decision that helped him extend his career but left him wondering what might have followed if he had taken the other route.

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The former New England Patriots tight end admitted on the Initial Contact podcast that he now regrets passing on the opportunity. Fauria explained that Sandler’s movies often feature a familiar group of actors, and he believes working with the comedian could have opened the door to more roles.

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“Yeah, but the thing with Adam Sandler and all his movies, this is what I do kind of regret it. I’m going to leave you with this,” Fauria told Richie Incognito. “I kind of regret it because what Adam Sandler does is, like, every time he has a movie, he brings the same guys into the movies.

“So, I feel like I kind of missed an opportunity to be like, ‘Hey, buddy,’ put my arm around Adam Sandler. And all his movies are filmed up here in New England.”

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Earlier in the conversation, Fauria revealed that he has already appeared in a Hollywood movie, though barely. The back of his head can be seen in Jerry Maguire (1996). Not long after, while he was still in his early years with the Seahawks, he was offered a part in a football movie, The Waterboy (1998), written and starring Sandler.

At first, he was excited, but he lost interest when he learned the shoot would take about two months in Florida. He knew he wouldn’t be able to train and would spend long stretches standing around, so he turned it down.

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“They’re like, ‘Well, you got to go to Florida for like two months or something like that, and here’s the schedule,’” Fauria said. “I was like, ‘Geez, man. I’m not going to be able to work out. I’m not going to be able to train. I’ll be standing around forever.’ So I passed on the movie. I said no to The Waterboy.”

He said another player he knew took the part. That player never made it in the league and was a third-string practice squad guy who Fauria believed was never going to land on a final 53-man roster.

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“But every time I watch that movie, I see him all over the movie,” Fauria added. “He’s all over the place. And that’s a classic.”

Fauria later joked about the time commitment that comes with a major film project, pointing to the lengthy production and promotional schedules. Still, he acknowledged that Sandler’s approach to casting could have made the decision more consequential than simply missing one movie.

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Incognito then chimed in with a connection of his own, saying he regularly plays golf at Riviera with Sandler’s longtime producer, Jack Giarraputo. He attended NYU with the comedian before Sandler persuaded him to move to Los Angeles.

“I play golf at Riviera with Jack all the time, and he helps Sandler build all those franchises,” Incognito added. “I’ll see if I could talk him into getting us a role in one of these new Sandler movies so we can make up for it.”

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Fauria responded enthusiastically, “I missed my opportunity,” urging him to share the episode with Giarraputo.

Fauria’s football career ultimately gave him plenty to look back on. Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 1995 draft, he spent seven seasons in Seattle before joining New England in 2002. He won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons, finishing his NFL career after the 2007 campaign.

The former tight end may have missed his chance to become part of Sandler’s regular movie circle, but choosing football brought him two championship rings. His comments suggest that, even after all those years in the league, he still regrets what that Hollywood opportunity might have become.