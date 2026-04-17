“I Regret Zero of What I Said”: Female NFL Reporter Fired for Celebrating Dianna Russini’s Resignation Amid Mike Vrabel Controversy

Essentials Inside The Story A controversy involving Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel has now triggered fallout no one expected

One reaction led to another, and this reporter now finds herself out

Investigations continue behind the scenes

The controversial incident involving former The Athletic correspondent Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has led to the firing of another reporter. Russini and Vrabel were photographed together at the Ambiente resort in Sedona, Arizona. After these photos were made public, The Athletic’s ex-reporter had to step down, prompting a fellow correspondent to blast her on social media. However, after the comment, this female reporter was also fired and has since issued a reaction to this decision.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I would like to acknowledge the statements put out about me recently, and that I am also no longer with USA TODAY SMG. I regret zero of what I said and stand beside it. If you want to talk, my messages are open. My email is operative, too,” former USA Today correspondent Crissy Froyd via X. “I feel I’ve been very transparent and did nothing wrong.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Crissy Froyd was let go from her role as a writer and analyst with USA Today for her comments targeting Dianna Russini. According to her LinkedIn, Froyd was a staff writer for USA Today from 2017 to 2021 before working as a freelance writer for the outlet since. This decision, however, appears to stem from her recent social media comments about Russini’s resignation.

“I’m sure you were told to submit this or that you’d get fired instead,” Froyd wrote on X in response to Russini’s resignation letter. “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. We know who you really are and what you’ve been up to for years. It does so much detriment to women in sports who have done things the right way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This prompted USA Today to release a statement and confirm its decision to part ways with Crissy Froyd. However, this hasn’t stopped Froyd from doubling down on her take by revealing to the Daily Caller that Russini “deserves” to have been called out.

While Crissy Froyd has faced repercussions for her comments, The Athletic has continued its investigation into the Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel matter after the veteran reporter announced her resignation from her role.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Athletic continues its investigation into Dianna Russini after controversial photos with Vrabel

After photos of New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and The Athletic’s Dianna Russini were made public, the veteran reporter issued her resignation from her role. However, this step didn’t lead to the end of this unfortunate set of events for Russini, as she has been under investigation by The Athletic as the publication continues its review of her work.

ADVERTISEMENT

A staff email sent by The Athletic‘s Steven Ginsberg said, per Dylan Byers of The Puck, read: “When this situation was brought to our attention last week, there were clear concerns, but we received a detailed explanation, and it was our instinct to support and defend a colleague while we continued to review the matter. As additional information emerged, new questions were raised that became part of our investigation. While our investigation into Dianna’s conduct was ongoing, she chose to resign. We will continue a standards review of Dianna’s work that Mike Semel is leading.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The fallout resulting from the Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel controversy does not show any signs of ending soon, especially after Crissy Froyd’s public comments about the incident resulted in the termination of her employment.

On the other hand, Dianna Russini’s career remains in jeopardy following an investigation into her conduct at The Athletic, for which she decided to resign during the investigation.