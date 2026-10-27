“I’m Not a Big Fan of Ghosts”: Patriots QB Drake Maye Names His Favorite Cryptid

Who would have thought that Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a favorite cryptid? During a conversation on the Rich and Ken with Ted Johnson podcast, a fan asked Maye which mysterious creature he liked the most, naming Bigfoot and the Jersey Devil as examples. Maye shared his choice but also made it clear that he was not a fan of ghosts.

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“Bigfoot, American,” Drake Maye said on Rich and Ken with Ted Johnson. “I’m going to go with the Loch Ness Monster count.”

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The moment Maye revealed his non-American Cryptid, host Ken Laird hopped in and gave him his own version, saying, “Well, there’s our own version, Champ, up in Vermont. It’s Vermont’s version in Lake Champlain of the Loch Ness Monster. The Loch Ness Monster is in the sky.”

To which Maye agreed and added, “…..We’ll go with that up here in New England and break this up. I definitely think that’s cool. But really nothing other than that. Bigfoot. I don’t know about ghosts. I’m not a big fan of ghosts. So I’ll probably go with that.”

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Loch Ness Monster, which is also known as Nessie, is a mythical creature in Scottish folklore. A cryptid is a mysterious creature that people claim to have seen, but whose existence has not been scientifically proven. Some of the famous examples include Bigfoot, a large, hairy creature believed to live in forests, and the Jersey Devil, a legendary creature said to roam New Jersey.

But there are other NFL players too who have or believe in unusual theories. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf openly shares his unusual theories about the world. In an interview with The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones on September 8, 2026, he discussed his interest in conspiracy theories.

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“Yeah, I’m a big conspiracy theorist,” Metcalf told Jones. “Shout out to my quarterback [Aaron Rodgers].”

Metcalf believes Antarctica may be hiding a secret civilization beneath its ice.

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“I think there is another civilization inside of Earth,” Metcalf said. “You can go to Alaska. You could go to the North Pole. But why not Antarctica? Why can’t you just book a trip to Antarctica?”

Along with naming his non-American cryptid, Maye is also trying to take his team to the playoffs.

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Drake Maye has delivered some strong performances this season, including against the Las Vegas Raiders. He completed 26 of his 34 passes for 374 yards and threw four touchdown passes without an interception. He also gained 25 yards on the ground and scored a rushing touchdown, helping the Patriots secure a convincing 45-17 win.

So far in the season, Drake Maye has completed 141 of 214 passes for 1,784 yards and 13 touchdowns in seven games this season, according to Pro-Football-Reference. He has thrown eight interceptions and recorded a 65.9% completion rate.

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However, Drake Maye’s inconsistent performances have also raised concerns, especially after the Patriots struggled against the Seahawks. New England went scoreless for the first three quarters, while Maye threw three interceptions costing the team a chance to win.

Although he had a right shoulder injury, NBC Sports reported on September 30 that he practiced fully, and Maye said the issue was not affecting his decision-making. That’s what Bill Simmons pointed out.

“He looked healthy in this game. That’s the thing. There are no excuses this time. He was scrambling around. He looked like the Drake Maye from the first four months of last season. There were 3rd-and-1s, controlled draw sweeps for him. That’s what they did last year. And he still sucked,” Simmons said on the Bill Simmons podcast.

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So far, the Patriots are 4-3 in the season. Now Drake Maye and the team need to pull up their game to make the playoffs.