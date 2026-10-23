“I’m Not in Very Good Favor”: Mike Vrabel Refuses to Criticize NFL Officials Over Costly Call Against Patriots After $250,000 Fine

Mike Vrabel has never been one to hide his frustration with NFL officials. But after reportedly being fined for his conduct toward them, the New England Patriots head coach might want to think twice before saying what he really thinks. And a questionable call against offensive tackle Will Campbell gave him another chance to do just that.

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Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald asked Vrabel whether he had reviewed the false-start penalty on Campbell. Vrabel turned the question back on the reporter. Kyed said Campbell did not appear to move, although he wondered whether the tackle had failed to get set. Vrabel’s response was telling.

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“I don’t know. I’m not in very good favor with the officiating department, so I probably shouldn’t say anything,” he said, according to Kyed.

Fair enough. When a coach has reportedly been handed a quarter-million-dollar fine over his conduct toward officials, even a routine question about a penalty can become a little uncomfortable.

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His comment comes after the NFL had fined Vrabel, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, and New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn $250,000 each for conduct toward game officials.

According to Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer, the penalties are being held in abeyance, meaning they are on hold and could be rescinded if the coaches demonstrate good behavior. The league has not publicly identified every incident behind the fines.

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For Vrabel, the scrutiny follows a heated exchange during New England’s Week 4 win over Buffalo. In the second quarter, Vrabel was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after protesting a defensive holding call against cornerback Marcus Jones. The penalty gave Buffalo an automatic first down, and the Bills scored the game-tying touchdown 14-14 shortly afterward in that quarter. However, New England ultimately won, 29-26.

Vrabel was hardly quiet after that game. He defended his reaction while acknowledging he could have handled it better.

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“I probably shouldn’t have swore, but I can tell you that in my history of being on the sidelines as a head coach, I’ve said that. And I apologized to him. It was unfortunate, and I have to be better in those moments.”

Referee Bill Vinovich said Vrabel had approached him outside the coaching box and used profanity.

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“He was out of the box, came up to the official and said, ‘That was a f****** terrible call,” Vinovich said.

On whether a warning was necessary, Vinovich added:

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“I don’t know how you’re going to give a warning. It’s not something that is going to happen twice. When you use language like that, it’s pretty much a given.”

Vrabel questioned officiating before, including last season when he argued that Campbell had not moved on a false-start call against Miami. Back then, he said, ‘Will didn’t move.’ But this time, he may have decided that staying quiet is the better way to make his point.