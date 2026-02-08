Inside Patriots Owner Robert Kraft’s Family: A Close Look at His Four Sons and Their Roles Beyond the NFL

Before Robert Kraft, the New England Patriots had reached only one Super Bowl. Following Kraft’s buying the franchise in 1994 for $172 million from businessman James Busch Orthwein, the Patriots have reached 10 Super Bowls, winning six of them. Now, the franchise is headed to its 11th Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the owner is already 84, and there lies an impending question—who will take over after him? His wife and children could be the potential owners of the franchise in the future.

Who is Robert Kraft’s wife?

Robert Kraft married Myra Kraft in 1963. They first met at a Boston Deli in 1962. Myra was the daughter of the late businessman and philanthropist Jacob Hiatt. She graduated from Brandeis University in 1964. Sadly, Myra Kraft passed away in 2011, at 68 years old.

Kraft married Dana Blumberg, an ophthalmologist, in New York City in October 2022. Reports suggest that they started dating in 2017. Currently, the Patriots’ owners remain married to her.

How many children does Robert Kraft have?

Robert and Myra Kraft have four sons together—Jonathan, Daniel, Joshua, and David Kraft.

Who is Jonathan Kraft?

Jonathan Kraft, who is currently 61, is the oldest among the four. He attended Belmont High School and graduated from Williams College with a bachelor’s degree in history in 1986. In 1990, Kraft completed his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Since 2005, Kraft has been the president of the New England Patriots and investor-operator of the New England Revolution. Besides that, he is also the president of The Kraft Group, looking after businesses in philanthropy, entertainment, sports, and real estate development. Jonathan Kraft has been married to Patricia Lipoma since 1995. They first met when he was working at Bain & Co. Together, they have three children: Harry, Sadie, and Jacob Kraft. Harry has a passion for football and played as the quarterback at Dartmouth College.

Who is Daniel Kraft?

Daniel Kraft is Robert and Myra Kraft’s second-born. He graduated from Tufts University and was a college-level lacrosse player. Following his graduation, he worked at a television station before joining the Kraft Group. Initially, as vice president of marketing in 1994, Kraft’s responsibilities included stadium sponsorship sales, broadcast rights, promotions, advertising, and special events.

Presently, he is the president of the Kraft Group International and the president and CEO of the company’s subsidiary, International Forest Products LLC. He is married to Wendy Kraft and has three children together.

Who is Joshua Kraft?

Joshua Kraft is the younger brother of Jonathan and Daniel Kraft. In 1985, he graduated from Rivers School and followed a similar path to Jonathan. He completed his bachelor’s degree at Williams College and his master’s degree at Harvard Graduate School of Education.

He is 58 years old and the head of the Kraft Family Philanthropies and board chairman of the National Urban League’s Eastern Massachusetts chapter. Kraft is a member of the Democratic Party.

Who is David Kraft?

David Kraft is the youngest son of Robert and Myra Kraft. He works independently after leaving his father’s company in 2012. Following it, he even sued his father for access to the Kraft family trust. According to Boston.com, the state’s Supreme Judicial Court altered the trust in a manner so that all of Robert’s children could serve as trustees and distribute funds.

Currently, he is the primary news leader of ESPN. Previously, he served as the senior director and executive editor of ESPN’s news operation.

Which of Robert Kraft’s children are involved with the Patriots?

Robert Kraft’s eldest son, Jonathan Kraft, is the one mostly involved with the Patriots. Initially, the vice president, then the chairman, and finally the president of the Patriots in 2005. He mainly works behind the scenes but has appeared inside the stadiums and celebrated with the team on numerous occasions. Jonathan Kraft also appeared on the Apple TV+ docuseries, The Dynasty: New England Patriots.