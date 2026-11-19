Three days after one of the most talked-about sacks of the season, the Patriots still have not told anyone what is wrong with Drake Maye’s ankle. The bye week has gone quiet, the quarterback has said nothing publicly, and the one person willing to say the quiet part out loud is ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It is not the update New England fans wanted.

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Schefter joined WEEI’s Rich, Ken, and Ted on Wednesday and was blunt about what his sources are telling him. He believes Maye fractured his ankle.

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“I think that he’s got some type of fracture in his ankle. I think he’s going to be out indefinitely, if not for the season. It’s a devastating injury for them, a brutal blow for him, the team, everything.”

Asked why there is still no definitive word, Schefter pointed to the bye week, when nobody is around to answer questions, and to how carefully everyone is handling it.

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“You know, they get very sensitive about these things, understandably so. And it’s the job of reporters, obviously, to get as much information. Like, I mean, again, I’m, I’m telling you, it’s a fractured ankle. What, what I mean, he’s out indefinitely. What more are you looking for? Specifics. We’re trying to get them, but what more do you need to know then he’s out indefinitely.”

The injury came about five minutes into the game in Munich. The Patriots had marched 11 plays and 60 yards on the opening drive when Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sacked Maye on third-and-goal and landed on his ankle.

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Maye walked off on his own, then went to the locker room and never returned, finishing 3 of 4 for 48 yards. Head coach Mike Vrabel said he didn’t believe Hutchinson did anything intentionally wrong on the play.

Hutchinson was hurt celebrating the sack, and Ian Rapoport reported initial tests showed a torn ACL.

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Early Monday, Rapoport reported that Maye suffered a significant lower-leg injury that is expected to keep him out for an extended period of time.

Schefter followed up with a report that the Patriots feared a fracture and that Maye stayed in Germany for additional testing to determine whether he needs surgery. The team flew home without him.

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Vrabel declined to give a health update on Monday, the last day of media availability before the bye, but said Maye would travel back shortly. He did offer one telling line:

“I wouldn’t imagine him being available coming out of the bye.”

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Maye himself has not spoken publicly since the injury. His only response so far came on Instagram, where he replied to a video of a young fan crying over his ankle with two red hearts.

The timing could hardly be worse. New England is 5-5 after losing three of its last four, comes off back-to-back blowout losses, and reached Super Bowl LX just months ago. Receiver A.J. Brown also left the Munich game with a hamstring injury.

Maye, 24, has been the face of the franchise, throwing for 2,330 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions through 10 games after leading New England to a 14-3 record and finishing as last season’s MVP runner-up.

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Tommy DeVito, who took over in Munich, went 12 of 24 for 81 passing yards as the offense managed only 151 total yards. He is expected to start Nov. 29 against the Chargers, with rookie Behren Morton behind him.

Schefter noted that it’s been quiet on whether the Patriots will bring in outside help. They are expected to explore the QB market during the bye, with free agents such as Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, in the mix.

Until the Patriots finally say something, New England is stuck refreshing the same page as everyone else.