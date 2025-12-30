Patriots Issue Official Statement on Stefon Diggs’ Charges as WR Denies Allegations

Just as the New England Patriots appeared to be peaking, dark clouds have gathered over Foxborough following serious accusations against star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He’s reportedly facing a felony charge of strangulation or suffocation alongside misdemeanor charges regarding physical violence. While the news has sent shockwaves through the league, the Patriots organization has cleared its stance: they’re standing strong by Diggs.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs,” the Patriots’ official statement read, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary.”

Given the delicacy of the matter, the franchise has refused to comment further, stating, “Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

The allegations stem from an incident that dates back to December 2, just 24 hours after the Patriots’ strong 33-15 over the New York Giants. Representing Diggs in Dedham District Court on Tuesday, attorney Michael DiStefano moved to have the incident report sealed from public view. He also noted that a financial payout has been offered to resolve the case for the alleged victim.

The judge has considered the request, noting that she would review the arguments and deliver a formal ruling in some time.

“They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated because they did not occur,” Diggs lawyers said in a statement. “Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

His defense team argued that the allegations made against the star wideout are purely retaliatory in nature. They were motivated by a failed financial negotiation between the employee and the employer.

In the meantime, the All-Pro receiver is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on January 23. Unfortunately, that’s just two days before the AFC championship game (if New England advances).

The NFL, too, has released its official statement on the matter, via ESPN’s Adam Scheftler.

“We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We have no further comment at this time,” the statement read.

Diggs has been a crucial part of the Patriots’ turnaround this season. With 82 receptions for 970 yards and four touchdowns, he’s been the team’s leading pass catcher all season long.

They are heading for the season closure with an AFC East title at a 13-3 record. If they succeed with a victory, they will earn the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. However, speculations have begun circulating that Diggs might not be there, and that would be a challenge for the Patriots.

NFL could sideline Stefon Diggs

The NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy empowers the league to place any player on paid leave, officially known as the Commissioner Exempt List. Currently, he has “categorially” denied the allegation, and the Patriots have expressed full support, so the league hasn’t suggested that they’re taking any action.

However, if they investigate the matter, considering the seriousness of the allegations, they have broad discretion to sideline Diggs. A formal charge of felony allows the league to implement this clause. Though Diggs’ lawyers are trying to keep the court documents sealed, there’s a chance that the NFL would demand access to those documents immediately to start their own review.

This creates a tricky situation for the Patriots, as their opponents would ensure the league applies this rule fairly. Right now, it looks like Diggs is staying on the roster.