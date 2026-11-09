“It Was Like Watching Jerod Mayo”: Bill Simmons Rips Mike Vrabel’s “Terrible” Coaching After Embarrassing Packers Loss

When Mike Vrabel came to the New England Patriots, he brought hope that the team could overcome the struggles they were facing under their former coach, Jerod Mayo. However, the team’s recent performance against the Green Bay Packers has raised questions about its defensive plans and in-game decisions. The disappointing performance left founder and managing director of The Ringer, Bill Simmons, questioning why the Patriots failed to adjust to Green Bay’s offensive approach.

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Speaking of Mike Vrabel, Bill Simmons said, “Mike Vrabel. That was the worst coach game we’ve had since he was with the Pats. You know, listen, he saved the team last year. He took over for Mayo. He installed this new culture. He rejuvenated a few guys in the team…He’s f—–g terrible today.

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“This team comes in with two receivers. How did the two receivers then beat us when they can’t do anything else? Why weren’t we playing seven defensive backs? Josh Jacobs got hurt in the first quarter. Let their f—— backup running backs run the ball five yards of carry. Great

“The one thing I don’t want is for these guys to torch us. Why weren’t we jamming them at the line? What was Gonzalez doing? It’s like, what are we doing? We don’t have seven defensive backs. I thought it was like watching Jerod Mayo is back in the sidelines again.”

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Simmons frustratingly noted in his YouTube video about New England’s failure to contain Green Bay’s passing attack, even after knowing where the Packers would hurt them. He criticized Vrabel’s defensive strategy as he asked why the Patriots did not place more defensive backs or disrupt the receivers at the line of scrimmage.

The Patriots faced a 45-27 defeat against the Packers in their Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Packers’ passing game was difficult to block as Jordan Love exploited the defensive coverage throughout the game. The quarterback completed 23 of 29 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns, while Christian Watson and Matthew Golden combined for 335 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

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Simmons also pointed to New England’s way of handling the Packers’ running game. Josh Jacobs left the game in the first quarter due to a fractured ring finger, but the Packers still managed to win. The Patriots failed to take advantage of his absence on the field, allowing the Packers’ backup option, Kaleb Johnson, and Pierre Strong Jr. to contribute to their offensive production.

Meanwhile, Drake Maye’s struggles made the team’s comeback more complicated. Maye completed 21 of 38 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns, but threw three interceptions. Rhamondre Stevenson also lost a fumble, which gave the Packers more opportunities to maintain their control.

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The comparison with Jerod Mayo was harsh, given how much Simmons credited Vrabel for transforming the Patriots. He acknowledged that Vrabel had taken over a struggling team, installed a new culture, rejuvenated several players, and guided the team into the playoffs.

“Yeah, when your best players don’t play good, you don’t have much of a chance in this league. We expect a lot more; he expects a lot more. We need more from him and everybody else. It wasn’t just him. We’ve got to be able to coach, be prepared, and then we have to execute. Just like it is every single week we don’t win,” said Mike Vrabel post-game.

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But the Packers’ loss brought back the memories of the old Patriots under Mayo. CB Christian Gonzalez had 10 total tackles, of which nine were solo tackles. But he struggled to sack and read the Packers’ offensive plays.

For Simmons, the issue was not just the defeat but how the Patriots allowed Green Bay’s offensive strengths to easily dominate without making the needed adjustments.

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Vrabel needs to ensure that this performance does not become a recurring issue. The Patriots need to prove in their next matchup that the Packers defeat was just a setback rather than the team slipping back to its old struggles.