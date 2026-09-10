“It’s Hard to Say Goodbye’: 2x Super Bowl Champion From Tom Brady’s Patriots Retires After 3 Years Out of Football

For a player who once lived under the brightest NFL lights, the final goodbye can hit harder than any tackle. Eric Rowe’s journey took him from a young NFL hopeful to a Patriots defensive standout alongside Tom Brady. Now, three years after his last NFL appearance, the safety is quietly walking away carrying cheers, championship celebrations, and Sunday battles as memories.

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“It’s hard to put into words what this game has meant to me. Football has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember… I’ve experienced so much of my journey from childhood to adulthood through the eyes of this game. Every stage brought different challenges, different victories, different lessons, and memories that I’ll carry with me forever,” wrote former cornerback and safety Eric Rowe on his Instagram post.

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The former New England Patriots defensive back announced his retirement from the NFL, bringing the curtain down on a versatile career that last saw him on the gridiron in 2023. Rowe entered the NFL as the second-round pick with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 and spent three seasons in New England (2016-2018) before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

“I’m incredibly grateful to every coach, teammate, trainer, staff member, and organization that gave me an opportunity and played a part in my journey. It’s hard to say goodbye to a game I’ve loved my entire life, but I can walk away knowing I gave it everything I had. No regrets. Just gratitude. Thank you, football.”

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Rowe reflected on a career that included 103 regular-season games, 59 starts, 410 combined tackles, six interceptions, and 43 passes defended. He recorded eight playoff appearances, including six postseason games with New England, while marking himself as a reliable defensive back by playing both cornerback and safety.

“I thought Eric made a great play. He got his hand in there, deflecting the ball. When you have zone defense, any time there’s deflections, the ball can get into an opponent’s hands. I thought it was … Ben was trying to win the game and fire it in there. Eric just made a spectacular play,” said Tom Brady, speaking on their matchup against the Steelers in December 2017.

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Eric’s most decorated stretch came with the Patriots. He contributed to winning Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII, giving him two championship rings during his three-season stint.

He overcame a 25-point deficit against the Atlanta Falcons and secured a 34-28 victory in the first-ever overtime in Super Bowl history.

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“I got to call myself a two-time Super Bowl champion. I experienced the feeling of being named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. I earned a contract extension— a moment that meant more to me than just signing my name on a piece of paper.”

Rowe moved to safety in 2019 when he joined the Miami Dolphins, when injuries had started affecting the Dolphins’ secondary. His performance, finishing with 81 tackles, one interception, and eight passes defended, earned him a three-year extension worth $18 million in December 2019.

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Following his Dolphins tenure, Rowe finished his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023, appearing in three games. He was not on the roster during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, although Pittsburgh did bring him back to its practice squad in November 2024.

Eric Rowe did not return to the NFL after he suffered a neck injury and is now formally closing the chapter.