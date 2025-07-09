NFL Rumors: Mike Vrabel to Give Up Offensive Weapon For Terry McLaurin as Patriots Eye Bold Trade

In a Pro Football Focus analysis of the wide receivers’ rankings for the 2025-26 season, the Patriots scored an all-time 31 out of 32 teams. Winning out only against the Cleveland Browns. But it doesn’t need some high-tech analysis to know the Browns would score last. However, the Patriots’ ranking comes as a huge revelation considering they have focused on bolstering their wide receivers this offseason. Mike Vrabel’s message to the receiver corps? “We’re very early on in the process, but we need that group to compete and have a willingness to go out there and help the quarterback through this Spring process.” After all, they have added three new WRs to the team, including four-time pro-bowler Stefon Diggs.

Therein lies the problem. While the Patriots have focused on improving their WRs, their acquisitions this term are not the most reliable. Stefon agreed to a three-year, $69 million deal. It sounds like a steal for the Patriots, considering they are snagging a 10,000-yard WR, doesn’t it? However, Stefon Diggs entering the Patriots’ locker room, is coming off a season-ending injury from Week 8 last year. With the other two additions, free agent signing Mack Hollins, who had a lackluster season, averaging only 1.04 yards per route run, and rookie Kyle Williams, does Mike Vrabel trust their new signings to get the job done? Or should they look for another option in trade?

Alex Barth thinks the latter, and he took to X to share his thoughts “There are a few holdouts going on during the NFL’s ‘dead period. ‘ Will any of them open up an opportunity for the Patriots? Which one should fans be watching the closest?” In comes… Terry McLaurin. It sounds like an absurd idea to bring another WR into the corps, but McLaurin might be the answer the Patriots have been searching for. Entering his contract year, McLaurin doesn’t seem interested in re-signing with the Commanders. Of course, unless they agree to his terms.

Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-JANUARY 18: Wide receiver Terry McLaurin 17 of the Washington Commanders runs in a touchdown during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Divisional Round game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

If McLaurin’s on the block, Vrabel might offer a second-rounder and a late-round pick swap to get him. “The Patriots could also throw in a receiver (like they reportedly did in a proposed deal for Brandon Aiyuk last year)” continued Barth. A chance to win McLaurin may not come again. Nick Cattles on the Locked On Patriots Show even said, “What happens here with Terry McLaurin in Washington…? So maybe a veteran pops up that gives you more than I would.” And McLaurin is a type of player who can keep on giving.

With the Patriots relying on the 2nd term Maye to lead the team, a reliable WR with a 60% catch rate would be a big confidence for him. Terry isn’t just a vote of confidence but he can also get the job done. The 29-year-old has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in five consecutive seasons, displaying a consistency that few receivers in the league can match. Even without looking at the 13 touchdowns he totaled last season, you can see how crazy his off-the-ball movement is. It is almost certain that he will lure one or two defensive backs, giving more options for Maye. McLaurin’s game-changing ability makes it baffling that the Commanders are giving him reasons to feel “unhappy.”

Terry McLaurin may sit out Commanders’ minicamp

According to NFL Rumors, “Terry McLaurin reportely are no in a good place heading into TRAINING CAMP.” Tensions are rising between the Commanders and McLaurin as he asks for a contract extension with better terms. With the dispute not showing any progress, this might stem into the Commanders’ minicamp. The Commnaders have holded out this long and unless they have plans that don’t involve McLaurin, the extension is inevitable. He is easily their best player, after all.

McLaurin has been reported that he is unhappy with the progress made. ESPN’s Dan Graziano said that “The Commanders and Terry McLaurin haven’t made much progress toward a new deal. He has one year left on his contract, going to make about $19.5 million this year, but of course, we know the wide receiver market has sailed way past that. So, McLaurin would like something that brings his contract a little more in line with the top guys and reflects the way he performed.”

With McLaurin likely asking for a valuation worth $30 million+ a season, can the Commanders afford him at this point? As per Over the Cap, the team currently has 68 rostered players and $23,286,481 in cap space. But it all depends on whether the Commanders will agree to a contract extension with Terry? And if not, a trade may be the best choice. Will the Commanders really let go of their most dependable and loyal player?