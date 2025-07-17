Josh McDaniel Urged to Change Playbook for Drake Maye Amid Bold Patriots QB Claim

The New England Patriots didn’t select Drake Maye third overall just to stabilize the position. They picked him to reset the franchise. After four aimless years post-Tom Brady, New England wasn’t hunting for ‘good enough.’ They wanted a cornerstone. A quarterback to reclaim Sunday dominance, to make Gillette Stadium matter again. And when Josh McDaniels returned to Foxborough, it wasn’t just a reunion. It was a calculated move to reignite a formula that once birthed a dynasty. The architect of Tom Brady’s rise was back in the building, now tasked with sculpting Maye into the Patriots’ next great quarterback.

But the task isn’t as simple as dusting off the old Brady playbook. Maye, who endured a bumpy 3-9 start in his rookie campaign, flashed enough raw talent to keep the Patriots faithful hopeful. Even McDaniels admitted he was “smitten by the young man in terms of just his personality.” Yet, pairing a developing QB with a defensive-minded head coach like Mike Vrabel only amplifies the pressure on the HC. That’s why calls are growing louder to tweak the playbook, tailor it to Maye’s gifts, or risk stalling the franchise’s long-overdue revival.

In a YouTube segment by WEEI Boston’s Sports Original, the conversation revolved around one pressing question: Are the Patriots getting a redefined Josh McDaniels? After two rough seasons as the Raiders’ head coach, he returned to New England not just humbled, but evolved. He spent his gap year visiting elite programs like USC under Lincoln Riley and Ohio State with Chip Kelly. Studying modern offensive strategies to refresh his playbook. Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston underscored that evolution, saying, “we’ve heard so frequently and in our conversations with Josh too how much he has learned in this year off and how many more things that he might implement and he’s never worked really with a quarterback like Drake Maye.” Curran’s point highlights why Maye could unlock a version of the HC we’ve never seen. With Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, and even Derek Carr, the system never demanded perimeter mobility or dual-threat dynamics.

That shift is essential because Josh McDaniels’ coaching pedigree comes with serious weight. He spent 18 seasons under Bill Belichick, won six Super Bowls, and crafted the NFL’s sixth-ranked scoring offense with Mac Jones as a rookie. New England wasn’t just hiring a familiar face; they were buying into an architect who knows how to tailor schemes based on personnel strengths. Curran elaborated on this potential pivot: “So, to me, he has an opportunity to take advantage of that. And if other teams like Washington or Buffalo are taking advantage and winning games or Baltimore obviously because their quarterback is a dual threat, then the Patriots should take advantage of that as well.” This is no longer just about fitting Maye into an old Patriots mold. It’s about rewriting that mold entirely. With Maye, motion-heavy sets, run-pass options, and spread concepts could finally take root in Foxborough’s offense.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 25, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) stands in the bench area during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Still, as Curran wisely pointed out, “I do think that you should take advantage and presume success and don’t presume injury.” That mindset is critical. Especially in the HC’s historically complex system. His scheme traditionally asks quarterbacks to make line calls, audibles, and reads pre-snap, a heavy load for any young passer. But McDaniels himself has likened QB development to “climbing a mountain,” advocating for a gradual layering of responsibilities. With Maye, he finally has a signal-caller where nothing is off-limits schematically. After a year of self-reflection and learning, Josh McDaniels might finally have the tools and the quarterback to reinvent himself and the Patriots’ offense.

Why Drake Maye’s rookie plateau can’t happen

Drake Maye’s rookie season showed flashes of promise, but the Patriots didn’t burn a No. 3 overall pick just for glimpses. They need a leap, not a lingering question mark. And the pressure’s already mounting in Foxborough. On the Locked On Patriots podcast, Nick Cattles didn’t sugarcoat it: “We talk about guys that might decline in 2025, but what we don’t spend a lot of time on is discussing guys that could plateau. They might not get better, but they might not get worse. They just kind of float along the season.” Maye can’t afford to drift. “Drake Maye cannot plateau. We can’t look back at 2024 and say that that’s who Drake Maye is…” The tape backs the urgency: 14 turnover-worthy plays in 10 starts, a shaky 58.4% completion rate on intermediate throws, and an OTA session where Maye handed the defense four picks.

A disaster Tom E. Curran witnessed firsthand. “One was a defensive hold. One appeared to be a miscommunication. One was a great play by Christian Gonzalez. And one, it looked like Maye airmailed the wide receiver.” Mike Vrabel’s leash won’t be long if Maye doesn’t clean up his footwork and reads. But Maye isn’t navigating the climb alone. Stefon Diggs is making sure of that. The veteran receiver, now in New England with a point to prove himself, has been drilling into Maye actionable advice that sticks. During a private throwing session in Maye’s home turf of North Carolina, Diggs didn’t just show up. He spoke up. When Maye lobbed a pass with hesitation, Diggs checked him on the spot, “Hey, don’t be scared to put that (expletive) mustard on there. I know you got it in there.” That was more than a correction. It was a challenge to unlock Maye’s confidence.

It even became a rallying cry, with teammates shouting “Mustaaard!” referencing Kendrick Lamar’s track. Sparking laughter but driving home the point. Maye and Diggs didn’t stop there. They kept grinding through reps at William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, then carried that work to Davidson College. No coaches, no script, just chemistry in the making. Alongside Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, and Ja’Lynn Polk, Maye worked on syncing his rhythm with his new arsenal of receivers. It’s the unfiltered work. Away from the Patriots’ facility, that might prove pivotal. If Maye is to avoid the dreaded rookie plateau, it’ll be because he stopped floating passes. And started firing with the kind of mustard Diggs demanded.

