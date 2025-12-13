Josh McDaniels Clears Stance on Future With Patriots as Real Reason Behind Head Coaching Failures Revealed

Under Josh McDaniels, the New England Patriots offense is rolling again. The unit sits among the league’s best. The Patriots’ offense ranks 10th in points per game at 24.2. They sit eighth in total yards with 362.6 per game. And they are seventh in EPA per play at 0.107. Despite that, there is whispering about the future of the brain behind the offense. So, because of that chatter, McDaniels decided to shut it down himself.

Speaking on The Schrager Hour with ESPN’s Peter Schrager, the longtime play-caller sounded calm and clear.

“It was cool [meeting with Robert Kraft for a third stint]. It was kind of like, ‘Why do I keep leaving?’ My best memories certainly in pro football have all occurred here, and I don’t think that’s a secret to anybody,” McDaniels said. “A lot of people since I’ve been back have been incredible, and I look forward to continuing to build this thing here with Vrabes.”

That connection shows on the field. With Drake Maye at the controls, the Patriots offense looks fast, confident, and alive again. And the turnaround from last season is impossible to miss. As a result, Maye is suddenly in MVP talks in just his second year.

Maye has a passer rating of 111.9 with 3,412 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions in 13 games this season. That does not happen by accident. It comes from trust, timing, and an offense built to fit its quarterback. And Maye understands that better than the rest.

“It’s been awesome. He coaches at a really high level. He understands the game at a really high level. His offense helps the quarterback and helps me do my job. I try to do my best to keep first downs and scoring drives going so I can help him do his job, but he understands the game,” Maye said while addressing McDaniels’ role in the team.

“He understands what we have on offense and our players, our personnel, and he uses us to our best ability. It’s been awesome this year, and I can’t thank him enough for what he’s done for me. We’ve still got a long way to go, but he’s a joy to be around every day.”

Still, the bigger picture matters. The Patriots sit at 11-2 and look like a real force again. Yet McDaniels knows his past as a head coach still follows him. Those stops did not work out, and critics never forget.

Why Josh McDaniels failed as head coach

Josh McDaniels’ resume as a head coach has always raised questions. Former Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel tried to explain it. Speaking on the Centered On Buffalo Podcast on December 11, he broke down how fast things fell apart. According to Cassel, the situation often worked against him from the start.

Imago Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during warmups prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

“I think they started out six or seven, and O, and then it was just a steady, steady skid,” Cassel said. “They then struggled the next year, and then before you know it, there’s a little scandal here, there, and then gets fired.”

In fact, that first season told the whole story. McDaniels opened 6-0, then watched Denver crash with four straight losses. The year ended 8-8 and outside the playoffs. After that, the following season spiraled to a 3-9 record before his firing. On top of it, a $50,000 fine followed after he failed to report illegal filming of a 49ers walkthrough. That moment sealed his fate.

Then came Sin City. With the Raiders, McDaniels benched Derek Carr and handed the offense to Jimmy Garoppolo. The silver and black stumbled to a 9-16 record, and Raider Nation lost patience fast. However, Cassel never quite understood that ending.

“I didn’t really understand the one with the Raiders, especially because of the commitment that ownership had at the time, saying, ‘Hey, look, we’re going to give you time to develop this roster to bring in your guys and at the same time it’s not going to be a short-term deal, and ultimately it was a fractured locker room.’ A lot of people had opinions, and the organization moved swiftly.”

While those chapters still haunt McDaniels, his return to the Pats has changed the tone. And now the Pats are close to the playoffs with McDaniels pulling the strings.