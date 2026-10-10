“Josh McDaniels Inherited a Playoff Team and Tore It Apart”: NFL Veteran & Ex-Raiders Star Rips Into Patriots OC

Rich Bisaccia took the Raiders to the playoffs as an interim coach in 2021. Las Vegas replaced him with Josh McDaniels anyway. McDaniels went 6-11 in his first season, and the criticism has not stopped since, even after his return to New England as offensive coordinator.

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“Weren’t willing to work? The 2021 Raiders went 10-7 and made the playoffs despite everything that the team went through. McDaniels inherited a playoff team and tore it apart with his ego. He failed in Denver, failed in Vegas, and somehow it’s the players’ fault? Come on, Professor. The Patriot Way doesn’t work outside Foxborough,” the former offensive guard, Richie Incognito, reported on X.

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The highlights of his 2022 year were Maxx Crosby with 89 tackles and Derek Carr, who managed 3,522 passing yards for the franchise.

In hindsight, one crack in Josh McDaniels’ locker room appeared in November 2022. After the Raiders’ loss to the Colts, Derek Carr admitted he was hurt because some players were not fully “buying in” to the coaching staff’s approach.

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Richie Incognito took to X to defend the 2021 Raiders, pushing back against suggestions that the players were unwilling to work under McDaniels. He argued that the team had already shown its potential before the coaching change, making the decline frustrating.

In his second year, the team started the season 3-5 before owner Mark Davis dismissed McDaniels in October. His overall record with the Raiders was 9-16. Although the tenure featured individual offensive successes, including Josh Jacobs’ league-leading 1,653 rushing yards in 2022, the team failed to show consistency.

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“The real problem was @Raiders’ ownership, not Josh McDaniels. Marc Davis wanted a Patriots-style operation, but ultimately cowered and deferred to players who weren’t willing to put in the work required to build it,” reported TE, two-time Super Bowl champion Christian Fauria on X.

The disconnection between its talent and overall performance became a major concern.

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Incognito’s criticism also sheds light on McDaniels’ unsuccessful stint as the Denver Broncos‘ head coach. Denver finished 8-8 in his first season in 2009 before starting 2010 with a 3-9 record, which led to his dismissal.

His extensive success as an OC of the New England Patriots has helped regain his reputation as an offensive mind. However, Incognito believes the leadership philosophy associated with the Patriots has not been translated elsewhere.

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McDaniels’ return to New England in 2025 as offensive coordinator means he is once again working with the franchise where he built his coaching legacy.

With the Patriots still carrying memories of his exit, Incognito’s comments show how a coach’s reputation can go beyond wins and losses. And for McDaniels, the criticism is a reminder that offensive expertise alone cannot guarantee success when the challenge involves managing an entire locker room.