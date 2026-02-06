Julian Edelman’s 6-Word Message for COTY Mike Vrabel After Patriots HC’s Statement on NFL Honor

As New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel prepares his team for a Super Bowl LX showdown against the Seattle Seahawks, the NFL made time to recognize his work. On February 5, the league announced at the NFL Honors in San Francisco that Vrabel has won the NFL’s Coach of the Year award. The news traveled fast, and Patriots legend Julian Edelman quickly jumped on social media to send a message to Vrabel.

In his recent Instagram story, Julian Edelman shared a post from NFL on FOX that crowned Mike Vrabel as COTY. The photo with the post placed Vrabel front and center, surrounded by game-day action shots and a gold “Coach of the Year” title next to a trophy.

“Now go get the next one,” Edelman wrote in the caption of his IG story. “Well earned, coach.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on FOX (@nflonfox) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The NFL legend’s message revealed his appreciation for Mike Vrabel’s latest achievement, but it also raised the bar for the HC. Edelman demanded that Vrabel should also chase the next trophy now.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.